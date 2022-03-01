‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Which Season Won Mariska Hargitay Her Only Emmy

Law & Order: SVU has long been one of the most popular dramas on television. And, one of the biggest draws bringing fans back to the hit drama series time and time again is one of the show’s longtime stars, Mariska Hargitay. The actress has long captured our attention as one of television’s favorite Law & Order players. Rising to fame during her tenure playing Olivia Benson in the hit NBC crime-drama series.

And, it can certainly go without saying that Hargitay has earned multiple accolades for her performance on SVU. She has also received multiple award nominations over the years. Including eight Emmy Award nominations.

However, despite her position as a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite, and her multiple recognitions, Hargitay has received just one Emmy Award for her portrayal of Olivia Benson. She took home this Emmy Award in 2006 after SVU’s seventh season.

Did One Particular ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Scene Lead to Hargitay’s 2006 Emmy Win?

As per Looper, fans of Law & Order: SVU can likely pinpoint which moment in the NBC crime drama’s seventh season likely earned Hargitay the Emmy. According to Looper, there is a clip highlighted on the Law & Order: SVU YouTube channel. This clip features the moment that clinched the actresses Emmy win.

In the third episode of the Law & Order: SVU seventh season titled 9-1-1, Hargitay’s Olivia Benson catches a phone call from a young girl. This young girl is in desperate need of rescue. In the clip, Benson and the other NYPD officers and detectives search a field for the girl who they believe has been buried alive. Desperate to save the innocent victim, Hargitay tells the officers to search the field for any “disturbed or dark-earth footprints.”

The rescuers scoured the earth for these signs while desperate to rescue the young girl. Thankfully, Benson and her team locate the girl just in time. After discovering the child in the abandoned field, Hargitay’s SVU character revives the young girl; saving her life.

Hargitay Has Been Honored Several Times Over the Years

While she may be holding one Emmy, Mariska Hargitay has certainly been honored with various other awards. Among these are a Golden Globe which she received for the Best Actress in a Television Drama in 2005; and the Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Female Lead in a Drama Series which she earned in 2009.

“It’s gratifying to play such a complex character,” Mariska Hargitay tells the Television Academy of portraying Benson for so many years.

“Olivia is not only an accomplished, street-smart cop,” the Law & Order: SVU star continues. “She’s also an empathetic woman who can respond emotionally to victims of terrible crimes without compromising her professionalism.”