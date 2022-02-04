‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Who ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Marcia Cross Played on the Series

“Law & Order: SVU” has been a staple on NBC for many decades now on the network. It started off strong with Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay and it never lost steam, even after Meloni left. Because the program has run for as long as it has, lots of folks have had to come in and out over the years. Well, here’s who “Desperate Housewives” star Marcia Cross played on the series.

Her appearance came in 2015. After taking time away from TV following the conclusion of the ABC hit drama “Desperate Housewives” Cross got back into TV. She appeared in one episode that year as the younger wife of a literary star. The write was played by Robert Vaughn.

It was a one-time appearance for Cross on “Law & Order: SVU.”

Marcia Cross on “Desperate Housewives”

Cross was one of the original stars on the ABC program over a decade ago. Along with Eva Longoria and company, the show was an instant hit for the network. That continued to be the case for many years. Still, all great things must come to an end at some point.

Cross told Digital Spy, “I will miss Bree immensely. We’ve been through so much together. We’ve tackled marriages, babies, deaths, cancer… It’s been a long, interesting journey on Desperate Housewives, so it’s going to be difficult to say goodbye. She will be like an old friend that I will miss dearly, although as an actor you always look forward to doing new things. I guess it’s bittersweet.”

Bree was an interesting character on the program. Her situation early on with her son and husband was one of the early big storylines on the show. Bree evolved a lot over the years as a character. As you can see, though, Cross very much loved the role.

She added, “My manager called and the network called and Marc called… Everybody called! I feel like I knew the end was coming because there were a lot of rumours, but I’m glad that the news is finally out there. Now, we can enjoy this last year on the show and make it really fantastic. I feel good because we are all on the same page for the last year and we can really enjoy it together.”

She knew it was coming. At least a bit. They did get to know ahead of time that the show was ending, which was nice. Her reaction was similar to Tim Allen’s on “Last Man Standing” as that program wrapped up on FOX. “Desperate Housewives” was a big-time show on ABC and the first of its kind that so many folks loved and enjoyed for many years.

You can watch “Desperate Housewives” on ABC.