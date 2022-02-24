‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Reflects on ‘Before and Now’ Photos of Himself on the Show

Ice-T was feeling sentimental Thursday, thinking about his first ever scene on Law & Order: SVU.

In fact, he quote tweeted a Law & Order: SVU fan account. That post showed photos more than two decades apart. He’s definitely aging well.

Ice-T wrote: “My first scene on SVU… 23yrs ago. Detective to Sergeant.”

So let’s go on that Law & Order: SVU nostalgia side trip with the actor who plays Odafin Tutuola. His first appearance on the show was back in 2000. It was an uncredited role in “Wrong Is Right.”

His first official episode was broadcast on Oct. 27, 2000. It was called “Honor.” And to refresh your memory, we’ve got the plot summary for that evening’s show. “The assault of an Afghan diplomat’s daughter uncovers clues that may suggest ancient traditions justify “honor killings” when a child goes against time-honored values.”

Collectively, Ice-T has appeared as Fin in 486 Law & Order: SVU episodes. To think, when he first started on the show, he only was intended to appear in a four-episode story arc. Ice-T gave into the nostalgia of it all in an interview last March.

“And here I am now on season 22,” Ice-T told Access Hollywood back in March. “So I guess you say, ‘never say never.’

Ice-T Said He Stuck Around Law & Order: SVU Because He Likes the Checks and the Cast Vibe

We’ll update the quote. SVU now is in the middle of season 23. It’s the longest-running drama in TV history. And it still has so many stories to tell. Only Mariska Hargitay, as the now iconic Olivia Benson, has appeared in more episodes.

So why does Ice-T stick around the show? He loves the Law & Order: SVU vibe.

“When people ask how I can be on a show for so long, I say, “It’s easy,” the Law & Order: SVU star said in an interview with TV Insider. “Everyone on the show is very cool, no one has harsh words and Dick Wolf’s checks clear, so it’s nice work.”

He receives a really nice check from the Dick Wolf show, reportedly earning $250,000 an episode.

This Thursday night promises to be a terrific one for the Law & Order universe. The revival of the OG Law & Order premieres for season 21 after a 12-year absence. Then its two spinoffs return from a month-long hiatus for the Winter Olympics.

Warren Leight, the Law & Order: SVU showrunner, retweeted some behind-the-scenes photos from Thursday’s episode. He also wrote: “Very happy this is our inaugural SVU for Law and Order Thursday. Directed by @juancampanella. From a script by @micharne, @JulieMartinSVU and me. A weepy, a family drama, a mystery, with lots of history.”

Very happy this is our inaugural SVU for Law and Order Thursday. Directed by @juancampanella. From a script by @micharne, @JulieMartinSVU and me. A weepy, a family drama, a mystery, with lots of history. https://t.co/TQkGktsa2G — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 23, 2022

NBC offered a hint for the episode entitled “If I Knew Then What I Know Now.” The synopsis: “A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help. Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public.”