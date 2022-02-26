‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Checks Out a Manhattan Book Store With Hillary Clinton

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was spotted doing some book shopping Friday with former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. According to reports from The Daily Mail, the duo was seen shopping at the Lower Manhattan Bookstore Housing Works shortly after filming an “unknown project.”

Fifty-eight-year-old Hargitay has long been vocal about her support for Clinton, endorsing the former presidential hopeful in her 2016 bid for office. While exiting the book store with the Law & Order: SVU star, 74-year-old Hillary Clinton avoided a barrage of questions regarding the events unfolding in Ukraine. Hargitay, who was wearing a black dress and jacket with matching boots exited the store separate from the former Secretary of State.

Mariska Hargitay Gives Us Major Friendship Goals

The Law & Order: SVU star is well known for her deep friendships with some very well-known stars. Mariska Hargitay’s bestie, Debra Messing has long been by the Law & Order star’s side. And, Hargitay is also known to spend some quality time with other familiar faces such as Bridget Moynahan and fellow SVU star Ice-T. So, it’s easy to assume that she will build strong relationships with her other television co-stars. Including SVU’s Amanda Rollins actress Kelli Giddish.

Kelli Giddish joined Mariska Hargitay on the Law & Order: SVU set in 2011. Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson and Giddish’s Amanda Rollins may have some big differences. However, they are still buddies on the screen. And, it seems, this is a friendship based on real-life as well.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Have A Blast Behind the Scenes

Recently, Kelli Giddish shared an adorable pic on Instagram as she hammed it up with her Law & Order: SVU costar Mariska Hargitay. The two actresses are all smiles as they hang out during a break from filming the popular NBC crime-drama series.

“i love playing #cops with this one @therealmariskahargitay,” the SVU star writes on the Instagram post. And, it seems, the feeling is certainly mutual.

“Kelli is one of the strongest people, I’d say, in a lot of ways,” Mariska Hargitay has said of her SVU costar.

“Like, a lot cooler than I am …” the Law & Order: SVU actress continues.

“We play these parts, we have our little selves, all our complex part of our selves,” Hargitay adds. “And we draw that self and yeah, she’s awesome.”

And, Giddish certainly agrees with Hargitay’s take.

“It’s been really, really solid,” Giddish says of her friendship with Hargitay.

“And with our relationship, [the writers] didn’t just make us be best friends just like that in a kind of false way,” the actress continues.

“We’ve earned it, so like, all the behind-the-scenes moments with her,” the Law & Order: SVU star adds. “It really means a lot that we can kind of play up that friendship too.”