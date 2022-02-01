‘Law and Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Wishes Happy Birthday To On-Screen Son Ryan Buggle

Earlier today, Mariska Hargitay wished her on-screen son, Ryan Buggle a happy birthday. On the show Law and Order: SVU the multitalented youngster shares an unbreakable bond with the Mariska.

On January 23, Ryan Buggle shared a sweet tribute to celebrate his second mama’s big day. In Buggle’s tweet, he added two photos with the sweetest caption. He wrote, “Another year with you by my side, is another year of magic. Happy Birthday to my second mama @Mariska, I love you!” So, Hargitay wanted to do the same for Buggle on his birthday a few days later.

In the Instagram post on Monday, January 31, the 58-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of her posing with Ryan. If you look long enough, you might begin to think the two are actually related.

Today, she shared her own tribute for her on-screen son’s special day. In the caption of her post, Hargitay wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to this awesome human. I cannot tell you how much I love this kid! @ryanbuggle you are a marvel. Happy birthday sweet boy. Love ya, ‘Mom.'”

You can check out the post here:

While you are staring at the post, you’ll see two stars who look absolutely wonderful. Buggle is all grown up and Hargitay doesn’t look a day over 50! Of course, I’m not alone in thinking these two share an amazing bond. Let’s take a look at what some of their fans have to say.

One user, for example, said “This is the sweetest thing ever! Mama Mariska & her Buggle Boy!” while another said, “The Best Mom and Son TV duo EVER!!!” Don’t you agree with these comments?

Mariska Hargitay Shares a Crocheted Version of Benson Character

Not only is Ryan Buggle getting a lot of birthday wishes, but so did Hargitay last week. Fans even made a crocheted version of her Benson character. Check out the post below.

On the same day as her birthday post to Ryan (January 31), she shared a handmade crocheted doll. And it is made to look similar to her Law and Order: SVU character, Olivia Benson.

In the caption of the post, Hargitay thanked the @blessedmama27 user for this amazing birthday gift. She also added a few hashtags to help explain the post. A few of the hashtags include #Birthday, #MiniMe, #BabyDoll, and #CrochetCaptain. This user did an amazing job at making sure the doll looked similar to the actress and fans agree with this in the comments.

For instance, one user said, “She’s so #talented and sweet to make that for you.”

You can check out the similarities and differences on her Instagram page here. Let us know your thoughts on the doll on our social media pages!