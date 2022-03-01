‘Law & Order SVU’ Once Featured ‘Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow

As “Law & Order: SVU” fans know, the long-running series has included a long string of guest stars. However, most people likely recognize one actress from her work on the big screen.

Brittany Snow is known as the redheaded sweetheart on the hit “Pitch Perfect” series, “John Tucker Must Die,” and “Hairspray.” Maybe because that’s her real-life personality as well. However, Snow knows how to bring this personality to several television shows as well. This includes “Ben & Kate,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and “Almost Family.”

However, the actress took a step back from the spotlight in 2009 to seek help for her nine-year battle with anorexia, depression, anxiety, and self-harm. After taking a break from her life of acting, Snow’s acting career grew larger than life.

Her biggest role was Chloe Beale in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. For these films, she acted alongside Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Anna Camp. However, many fans have likely forgotten she starred in Season 7 Episode 22 of “Law & Order: SVU.”

In the episode, Snow played a young woman with bipolar disorder named Jamie Hoskins. While attempting to take her own life, Jamie kills a teenager.

Considering Snow’s own struggles with mental health in the past, the actress opened up about her battles to People in 2020. She admitted to forcing herself to start dieting at 12-years-old to match unrealistic beauty standards.

“It became my life and I didn’t have any friends and this was definitely my best friend and I held on to it really tight,” Snow explained. She continues to advise people to “talk to anybody. Maybe the first step is just to talk to a friend about it. Probably they’ll relate in some way.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Has Employed Tens of Thousands of Actors, See the Staggering Number

Since 1999, “Law & Order: SVU” has shared hundreds of stories with millions of fans. For 23 seasons, the hit series brought several big-name celebrities in on all of the action.

The long list of famous stars to guest star in the series include Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Viola Davis, Sharon Stone, the late Robin Williams, and several others.

From the original “Law & Order” series to “SVU” to “Organized Crime,” the franchise has given thousands of people thrilling employment opportunities.

“I actually was talking to Dick Wolf yesterday and he had shared with me that between all the three shows 35,000 actors have been employed,” “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay discussed in an interview. “We talk about these shows as a universe right that he’s created where we all cross over but it’s staggering. I am dumbfounded. It is so right especially because mothership was canceled at year twenty which felt so wrong. And the fact that we surpassed that SVU did and now they’re back he is unstoppable the universe is unstoppable. I just have so much mad respect and excitement for me personally.”