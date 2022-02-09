‘Law & Order: SVU’ Once Featured ‘Reacher’ Star Willa Fitzgerald

Law & Order: SVU has featured a ton of stars over the past 23 seasons. And of those was Reacher star, Willa Fitzgerald. Here’s when she was on the hit procedural series, and what role she played:

In Reacher, which was renewed for a second season after only a few days on Amazon Prime, Fitzgerald plays Officer Roscoe Conklin. Conklin is pretty aloof and distant to Reacher over the course of the show. And fans loved her in Reacher.

And in Law & Order: SVU, Fitzgerald played Ava Purcell, a rape survivor in season 20, episode 11, Plastic. It was one of those tragic Law & Order: SVU episodes that was unfortunately based on true events. It took from the headlines the case of a real-life Newport beach plastic surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley. They were accused of rape by seven women.

In the episode, Purcell accuses Dr. Heath Barron and his girlfriend of drugging, her, taking her back to their apartment, and raping her. Meanwhile, Purcell is trying to put together the pieces of what happening to her. But memory loss caused by the drugs makes things fuzzy.

The incredibly tragic and nuanced role is one of the many smaller roles that Fitzgerald has taken over the past few years. But it appears, she’s stepping more and more into the limelight with roles like Roscoe Conklin.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actress Mariska Hargitay Once Explained Why She Loves The Show’s Guest Stars

In a promotional video for season 23, Law & Order: SVU stars discussed their favorite guest stars and why they love having them on the show so much. And sometimes, it’s a seriously star-studded event. The show has had the likes of Robin Williams, Patricia Arquette, Snoop Dog, Ian McShane, and Carol Burnett.

“One of the greatest gifts of this job is the incredible guest stars that I’ve been privileged enough to work with,” Mariska Hargitay said. “I sort of can’t believe it. My whole life I’ve dreamed of being able to work with this person or that person. I didn’t have to go to them! They came to me!”

“When I look back at 20 years when I was a young actor thinking ‘Oh I wanna work with that person. They’re so amazing and then all of the sudden they’re in my backyard… Sometimes I just have to pinch myself,” she continued.

And sometimes, they’ll have stars on their show before they’re even stars. And it looks like that’s the case with Willa Fitzgerald.

If you want to watch the episode with Willa Fitzgerald or any episode of Law & Order: SVU, the episodes are available on Peacock.