‘Law & Order: SVU’: Which Season Did Christopher Meloni Earn an Emmy Nomination?

Back in the early 2000s, “Law & Order: SVU” received a lot of love from the Emmys as it was nominated year after year.

The show started in 1999 and has kept running ever since. But it last received an Emmy nomination in 2011, with no awards recognition since. And in the 12 years that it received all this award attention, “Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni only received one nomination, per Looper.

It was during the 2006 Emmys, for his performance in Season 7 of the show. Unfortunately, Meloni didn’t win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He lost to Kiefer Sutherland, whose performance as Jack Bauer in “24” won many audiences and critics over.

So, what happened in Season 7 of “Law & Order: SVU” that earned Meloni a nomination? This is the season when the sexual tension between Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson rose to an all-time high. But during one Season 7 episode, the two officially nipped their potential relationship in the bud. They “broke up” in a sense that killed any future romantic relationship.

While this disappointed “SVU” fans everywhere, it made for some incredible performances by both Meloni and Hargitay. Both of them were nominated for lead actor and actress, and Hargitay actually won the Emmy that year. She’s been nominated eight times for the Emmy award, consecutively from 2004 until 2011.

Meloni might have another shot at the golden statue in the future though. He left the “Law & Order” franchise back in 2011 but has since returned. He now heads up his own spin-off show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” as Elliot Stabler. Perhaps his performance this past season will be enough to earn him another nomination.

Who Else Has Received an Emmy Nomination for ‘Law & Order: SVU?’

Aside from Meloni and Hargitay, most of the Emmy nominations for “Law & Order: SVU” have come from guest stars. Several women received nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Only one man, Robin Williams, has ever been nominated for Guest Actor on the show. He played Merritt Rook in Season 9, receiving the nomination in 2008.

So, who else has earned that award recognition? Ellen Burstyn, Amanda Plummer, Cynthia Nixon, Leslie Caron, and Ann-Margret all won the Emmy for guest actress. Other previous nominees include Brenda Blethyn, Carol Burnett, Tracy Pollan, Martha Plimpton, Barbara Barrie, Marlee Matlin, Mare Winningham, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Unfortunately, since Harigtay’s Emmy nod in 2011, no one else has received a nomination. Not a guest or leading star. That likely has to do with the fierce competition from streaming services nowadays. Big companies like Netflix, HBO, Disney, and Hulu all have the resources to step up their television game.