‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Celebrates Birthday in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Life Is Precious’

“Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T shared a sweet snap of his family on Instagram in celebration of his 64th birthday.

“A very sincere Thanks to EVERYONE for all the incredible Birthday Wishes,” the rapper wrote. “ Life is precious. 64 Trips around the sun ☀️ I’m far from done.. Just warming up! 👊🏽”

In the snap, Ice-T is joined by his wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel while he holds a cake featuring photos of himself. It’s been a year full of love for Ice-T already, as he celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife Coco recently.

“Can you believe we been together for 21 years!!,” Coco wrote on Twitter to celebrate the happy day just before ringing in 2022. “Today is our Anniversary !🎉🎉 Its been a great Adventure with you honey. The love is indescribable ❤️❤️❤️ Cheers to a lifetime with you! I love you my boo boo.”

How Ice-T and Coco Austin Met on Set

When Ice-T and Coco met, they both recall hitting it off immediately. Although Coco was initially somewhat worried what people would think about their 20-year age gap, the pair are now happier than ever. “I met Ice when I was 22 years old and it was very similar to how my mom and dad met. I was working as a model in California, on a movie set that Ice was doing a video for,” Coco dished in a blog post.

She shared that she was just on set to keep her model friend company, before one of Ice’s producers pulled her aside. “I wasn’t told who I was going to meet; I was just pulled in the direction where Ice was sitting. Ice was sitting in a chair he had his back to me and all I could see from the back was this guy, with a brim hat on and a red snake skin suit and when Ice turned around he looked at me with a really big grin on his face,” the now 42 year old recalls.

‘SVU’ Star Responds to Backlash

Ice ultimately charmed Coco with his quick wit. When he asked Coco if she’d ever thought about dating a “gangster rapper,” she simply replied, “Well, if he’s nice…” Without skipping a beat he fired back “Well baby, take the ‘N’ off of Nice and you get ICE.”

These days, the couple focuses on their now 5 year old daughter, Chanel. The power pair faced some internet backlash over their parenting styles last year.

However, in a visit to The View, the SVU star shared how he really felt about opinionated social media users. “Rule one on the internet: do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” Ice-T told the show’s co-hosts. “Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with…..Everybody parents differently. I say every house has its own constitution. We’re doing okay. Our baby’s OK.”