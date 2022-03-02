‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Shares Intense Behind the Scenes Photo From Set

Actor and rapper Ice-T has played Odafin “Fin” Tutuola for nearly 23 years. So, we’re sure he has a few behind-the-scenes photos stored in his photo gallery. We have to admit, one of his most recent pics is pretty intense.

In a recent Twitter post, Ice-T shared a picture from the set of the show. Fans see a camera crew examining their equipment in what looks like a vacant storage facility. However, that’s not what caught the rapper’s attention.

SVU BehindTheScenes: My view right now… A dead body… Up in Harlem #SVU23 @WolfEnt pic.twitter.com/N6yHhYkY6L — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 1, 2022

His caption reads, “SVU BehindTheScenes: My view right now… A dead body… Up in Harlem #[email protected]”

Don’t worry, folks. We’re quite positive the corpse Ice-T is referring to is fake. With the number of deaths that have taken place on the show over the years, the crew seems to know how to make these scenes look real.

‘Law & Order:’ Ice-T’s Character Was Only Supposed To Appear in Episodes

Ice-T’s “Law & Order: SVU” character never fails to entertain fans. His sarcastic wit has helped his character deliver some of the best lines in the series. It’s pretty hard not to imagine the show without Detective Tutuola, but that was originally the plan.

According to an interview with Access Hollywood last March, due to his contract, his character was not originally supposed to appear in the series for more than four episodes.

“And here I am now on Season 22,” the actor quipped, “so I guess you say, ‘never say never,'” the actor tweeted, referring to his continuing run on the series. So, what made him star on the show for over 400 hundred episodes?

In a 2019 interview with TV Insider, Ice-T explains his reasons for sticking around for the series.

The then 61-year-old actor claimed that “the show’s “fun” set certainly seemed to help his decision to stay. “When people ask how I can be on a show for so long, I say, “It’s easy.” Everyone on the show is very cool, no one has harsh words, and Dick Wolf’s checks clear, so it’s nice to work,” he continued.

Aside from Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T is the cast member of “SVU” to star in the most episodes.

Ice-T’s first appearance on the show was an uncredited role in “Wrong Is Right,” an uncredited role. He first appeared in the show in the episode titled “Honor” broadcasted on Oct. 27, 2000. What was the episode about? Well, let’s dive into that.

“The assault of an Afghan diplomat’s daughter uncovers clues that may suggest ancient traditions justify “honor killings” when a child goes against time-honored values.”

As huge fans of the long-running series, we couldn’t be happier that Ice-T stuck around to fight crime alongside Hargitay and the rest of the cast.