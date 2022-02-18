‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Speaks Out on Facing ‘Cancel Culture BS’ for His ‘Entire Career’

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has been in the spotlight for decades. He’s speaking out about having faced cancel culture his entire career.

There’s no denying that Ice-T is a man of many talents. Not only is he a successful rapper, songwriter, and producer, he’s also a famous actor. You probably know him for playing the character of sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola with the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU.

On Thursday, Ice-T posted a video on Instagram showing him taking part in an old interview. The clip perfectly illustrates his point about having faced cancel culture for years. One interviewer said that his misogynistic lyrics and the money made from his songs should not be applauded by his fans. As you can probably imagine, Ice-T had quite the response.

“As far as I’m concerned, if I don’t believe in Christianity, I might say that the church is taking money from the community unfairly, asking for money,” he said. “And you’re making money illegally as far as I’m concerned. You don’t know what I’ve done to get my money. I did honest jobs, I was out in the streets hustlin’, I was doing wrong. And I’ve done totally legit ever since and taken care of my friends and their families and their families’ families. Now you’re saying what I’ve done has harmed more people? You can’t show me one kid who’s ever been hurt from an Ice-T record.”

You can watch the entire clip on Ice-T’s Instagram account down below. Check it out:

“It’s not how you roll when things are GOOD,” Ice-T captioned the clip. “It’s how you handle Attacks. I’ve been up against this Cancel Culture BS my entire career. But I’m no EASY target.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Believes Actions Speak Louder Than Words

In the video, the Law & Order: SVU star also talks about what he does in the community and how his actions outweigh the messages in his songs.

“When you look at somebody like myself, you gotta ask yourself the question: Are you gonna follow the character I play in the rap? Or the person I am? I’m a brother who came from nothing to something. I run businesses, I employ 200 brothers from the ghetto, I employ sisters, I run corporations.”

The rapper went on to explain that some of the messages in his music may be misinterpreted. He says he’s never once told anyone to cause violence. In fact, quite the opposite.

“I talk straight across the table hardcore to a kid that will take a gun and shoot you in your face,” he said. “I’m the one who keeps dialogue with them. And if you listen to my records really, I don’t tell them to do that. I say, ‘If this is what you do, this is where you’ll end up.'”