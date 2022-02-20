‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Secretly Got Married

Law & Order: SVU actress Kelli Giddish secretly tied the knot with Beau Richards back in November of 2021.

“Happy beyond words to have met and married my love, my man, my sweet beau 11/7/21. #NOLA @botorious you are my light, and the most supreme step-father Ludo and Charlie could ask for,” Giddish captioned a photo of the lovely couple on Instagram. The two share a kiss on a street in New Orleans.

Giddish previously divorced Lawrence Faulborn, with whom she shared sons, Ludo and Charlie. Her personal life is seldom discussed. Prior to the reveal that she and Richards married, she announced the engagement in an interview: “I’ve actually recently been divorced, and I’m engaged again. So, I’m very excited.”

In the same interview, the SVU star discussed her sons and how they feel about having a famous mother.

“They’re like, ‘Okay. They want your picture,'” Giddish explained. “My oldest son has his favorite TV shows, so I’m like, ‘Well, just imagine meeting the Red Ranger in the grocery store and how excited you would be.’ He says, ‘Okay. Cool.’ So the older one knows I play a cop on TV, and that’s about as much as he knows. But then he’s been to work and seen mommy’s work family.”

Speaking of Giddish’s work family, the actress is actually rather good friends with many of her costars, including Mariska Hargitay.

The Real-Life Friendship of the Law & Order: SVU Stars

While Hargitay played the show’s first female detective, Olivia Benson, Giddish changed that. For over a decade, she has played Detective Amanda Rollins. Rollins and Benson are polar opposites: the skeptic and the champion of victims. However, the two grew a strong friendship after years working together. According to Giddish and Hargitay, their friendship isn’t only on SVU.

“Kelli is one of the strongest people, I’d say, in a lot of ways, like, a lot cooler than I am …” Hargitay once said about Giddish. “We play these parts, we have our little selves, all our complex part of our selves. And we draw that self and yeah, she’s awesome.”

Those feelings are definitely. Giddish also explained that what you see on SVU is what you’d see on set. The actresses are genuinely that close.

“It’s been really, really solid,” she said. “And with our relationship, [the writers] didn’t just make us be best friends just like that in a kind of false way. We’ve earned it, so like, all the behind-the-scenes moments with her, it really means a lot that we can kind of play up that friendship too.”