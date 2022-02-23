‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Talks Who She Wants to Crossover from Original Show

Law & Order: SVU actress Kelli Giddish opens up about the possibility of SVU crossing over with the original series.

“Sam Waterston,” replied Giddish after being asked who from the Law & Order franchise she’d want to share a scene with. “I think that’s his name. Yeah, no, I would love it. I met Anthony Anderson a few years ago, too, and he had me rolling on the floor laughing, so I would love to see him there.”

Additionally, Today also asked Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston about the possibility of stars from their previous shows crossing over. For Waterston, the idea of reuniting with his Grace & Frankie costars was delightful.

“Oh there’s an idea,” responded Waterston when asked about the possibility. “I’d love that, well, you name it, any one of them. We had so much fun doing that show together. It would be a wonderful thing.”

Anderson, however, had a more comedic answer: “Marsai Martin. Lock her up for all the things she put us through on Black-ish. So Marsai Martin is who I’d like to see over here. Commit a crime so I could be like ‘bam, you going down, girl.’”

Of course, Martin played Anderson’s mischievous daughter for eight seasons on ABC’s Black-ish. Either way, the concept of uniting the various Law & Order series or reuniting Waterston and Anderson with previous costars is fun.

Law & Order Icon Sam Waterston Discusses Revival

Additionally, Waterston recently discussed returning to Law & Order in an interview. The actor addressed the timeless nature of the series and the way that the revival became a reality. Waterston believed the content of the series helped it maintain its popularity even after being off the air for 12 years.

“That’s the pleasure of watching Law & Order,” Waterston continued. “There is a resolution but there’s a lot of dissatisfaction with the way it goes. It feels, to me, like Law & Order might have something to contribute to the general conversation because we’re all mad about something. We’re all mad as hell about something right now and mad at each other. For us to get these big issues aired, and to have not a conclusion but a resolution of some kind that you can chew on, might be a useful service.”

According to Waterston, series creator Dick Wolf pitched a revival of the series for many years before it came to fruition.

“He [Wolf] was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” the Law & Order star explained. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination and his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place. The other reason that we’re coming back, though, I think is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them. So the audience’s persistent appetite for Law & Order is a major reason why we’re back. So thanks to them.”