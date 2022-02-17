‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Is ‘Back At It’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic With Costars

Mariska Hargitay is happy to be back on set at Law & Order: SVU. Sitting alongside her cast mates, the star looks ready for her close-up.

Wearing an all-black ensemble, the actress is giving the camera an intense glance. Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Norberto Barba are sitting next to the star in their cast chairs. The behind-the-scenes shot is taken in front of a graffiti wall in New York City.

“Back at it!” the actress captions her photo. She also includes many fun hashtags, including #GraffitiGram and #FirstTeamLineup. Fans are praising the all-star Law & Order: SVU family for their hard work on the show.

“The best in the biz for 23 years running!!” @kev_rosen writes.

“Yessss new episodes soon??? 🔥🔥🔥TV is terrible without this show,” @__jillc adds.

Being on the air since 1999, the series shows no signs of slowing down.

Mariska Hargitay on Her Character’s Love Life

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hargitay talks about her character, Olivia Benson. She says that Stabler’s return leaves Benson feeling a lot of mixed emotions. Although she is hurt, she still has feelings for him. Although they have not kissed yet, Hargitay teases a big moment in the characters’ future.

“I think he’s got eyes for [Benson]. Olivia Benson is hurt. He left me in a lurch for ten years. [But he’s back] and the energy is there. Olivia has been in love with him for many a year. And I think we’re slowly [finding] our way back to it, but I want to give him the time he needs to grieve.”

Mariska Hargitay on the Drew Barrymore show talking about Christopher Meloni (Benson and Stabler) pic.twitter.com/Z1rLtrt05z — mel (@MeloniProject) January 18, 2022

Drew Barrymore is even excited to see what happens next with the small screen couple.

“All I know is that the world is going to shake when that moment happens.”

When’s The Next ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode?

Fans are hoping that Hargitay’s post means that new episodes of the NBC procedural are in their future. The next installment of the show is scheduled to air on February 24. Titled “If I Knew Then What I Know Now,” the episode description sounds intense.

“A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help; Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public,” the network description reads.

As the 13th episode of Season 23, fans are noticing that the show’s season are becoming shorter. Season 22, for example, only lasted for 16 episodes. Could this mark one of the final episodes of Season 23?

NBC is not giving details as to how many episodes fans should expect this year from Law & Order: SVU. Hopefully, we will have more information on the future of the show soon.