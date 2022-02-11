‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Feels the Music in Date Night With Husband

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and her husband spent Thursday evening listening to Hugh Jackman sing and dance on Broadway.

The couple helped celebrate the official opening of The Music Man, Broadway’s latest revival of a classic musical. Celebrities and Broadway fans gathered to watch the musical, which opened at Winter Garden Theater in NYC.

The Law & Order: SVU star was there to support a friend and former co-worker of her husband, Peter Hermann. Sutton Foster, who portrayed Hermann’s love interest on Younger, stars alongside Jackman in The Music Man. We’re assuming Hargitay and Hermann hummed along as Jackman belted out “76 Trombones.”

Because Law & Order: SVU films in New York, Hargitay and Hermann live there full time with their three kids. The two met on set way back in November 2001.

Hermann portrayed defense attorney Trevor Langan on Law & Order: SVU. He appeared in 34 episodes. His last time on the show commemorated a special moment — the series 500th episode. And Hermann sent a romantic tweet his wife’s way to celebrate the show.

He wrote: “Mariska, you’re at 500 episodes tonight. You astonish me. We met in episode 54. Best 447 episodes of my life. Congratulations, you beautiful life force. I love you.” Here’s your fun fact from Law & Order: SVU. What was the name of Hermann’s first episode? Monogamy. It was especially dark one, with the late John Ritter as the guest star.

In Interesting Law & Order: SVU Twist, Real-Life Husband Warned Benson About Old Boyfriend

In the 500th episode, Langan warned Olivia Benson that her old boyfriend, Burton Lowe (Aidan Quinn) might be a sexual predator. There was a lot of gray area in the episode, studying whether what once was termed as courting now could be described as grooming a victim.

In reality, Law & Order: SVU proved to be the perfect introduction for Hargitay and Hermann. Their first date was at church. They married in August 2004.

Christopher Meloni, who was then was on Law & Order: SVU, said of his co-star’s relationship with Hermann:

“He’s on the show as a guest actor, and I’m looking at her, looking at him, and I’m seeing how she’s acting, right? Meloni told People. “I know her, and I’m like, ‘Oh boy. Here we go.’ And she’s just, ‘Tee-hee, tee-hee, I don’t even care about him or anything like that.’”

“I just thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s like I’m back in high school, or even grade school,’” Meloni said. “Sure enough, they start dating.”

The ageless Hargitay celebrated her 58th birthday, Jan. 24. Her fans miss seeing her on TV. Law & Order: SVU is on an Olympics hiatus. The show returns with a new episode, on Feb. 24. And that’s a special night. OG show Law & Order will premiere its revival and will be part of the Thursday lineup with two spinoffs, SVU and Organized Crime.