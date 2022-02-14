‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Hilariously Runs Into Chris Meloni at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a big deal. And, like Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay just discovered, you never really know who you are going to run into while you’re there! For the star of the popular NBC drama, the people she runs into are some fellow actors – one being her former on-screen partner, and current Organized Crime star, Christopher Meloni.

We are so grateful for Mariska Hargitay’s regular Instagram posts. Especially when she’s kicking back at one of the biggest football games of the year with some big players like Elizabeth Banks and fellow Law & Order star Chris Meloni. These posts are even better when Hargitay and company add a hilariously endearing flair to the social media posts.

“You never know who you gonna run into at the Super Bowl,” writes the Law & Order: SVU star in her Super Bowl Sunday Instagram post.

Both Banks and Hargitay are flashing some gorgeous smiles in the Insta post. But Meloni is looking a little more wistful. Staring off into the distance at something beyond the lense. It’s a hilarious way for the stars to come together during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“…. What a night! Go @rams,” the actress adds in her Insta message. Of course, the Los Angeles Rams fan was excited about her Rams’ 2022 Super Bowl win at SoFi stadium last night. To share her enthusiasm, Hargitay adds some awesome emojis to her message, starting with a trophy and a medal. The SVU star goes on to add four fire emojis and a celebratory fireworks emoji to the Sunday night Insta post.

“huge thank you to @nbc,” Mariska Hargitay adds in her message along with the hashtags #SuperBowl#Champions#Rams#HometownwinningtheSuperBowl#justsayin#sblvi.

They May Have Met During ‘Law& Order: SVU,’ But Hargitay and Meloni’s Bond Goes Well Beyond the Series

Law & Order’s Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni may have met for the first time during their audition for the popular and long-running NBC series. However, their friendship has long spanned beyond their on-screen bond.

“She brought her game, I brought mine, and I liked the results,” says Christopher Meloni of his first impression of Hargitay. Meloni doubles down describing his former SVU costar as “Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious.”

“He’s always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship,” Mariska Hargitay says of Meloni. The bond between the Law & Order stars comes down to something simple, Chris Meloni says.

“It’s simple,” notes the Law & Order: Organized Crime star. “We have each other’s back.”