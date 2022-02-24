‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Favorite Characters From the Show

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay revealed who her favorite characters in the L&O universe are.

With 20 seasons of the original flagship show along with numerous spinoffs, there are countless characters in the franchise. In a new interview with Stage Right Secrets, Hargitay revealed her favorite characters in each of the series.

“There’s so many that I like for so many different reasons,” she began. “I mean I loved Epatha [Merkerson, who portrayed Lieutenant Anita Van Buren]. “She’s such a badass. I love Benson and Stabler, obviously, for so many reasons.”

Hargitay added that there are sentimental reasons for her favorites, especially Benson since it was her beginning. Now that the revived Law & Order flagship series is returning, she has a new favorite role.

“But in terms of new characters, I have to say I love the Barbara character. I love that fast-talking kind of peacock of a character. I thought was so fun and fresh but I love them all for so many different reasons. Especially my own castmates and my own the characters on my show because I am in love with all of them for different reasons.”

Mariska Hargitay said that canceling the flagship show, to begin with, was a mistake.

“I think it is so right especially because the mothership was canceled at year 20, which felt so wrong. And the fact that we surpassed that, [Law & Order:] SVU did. Now they’re back and he is unstoppable,” she added. “The universe is unstoppable. I just have so much mad respect and excitement for me personally because I get to work with all these amazing actors.”

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Farewell

Christopher Meloni will be missing Stabler’s adversary and his real life friend, Dylan McDermott, who played Richard Wheatley. His final episode will air on Thursday, March 3 on NBC.

Before his official departure, Meloni spoke with Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. He reflected on the time that he got to work with McDermott over the show’s last two seasons.

“Look, I’ll miss every aspect of him,” Meloni shared. “He was good in front of the camera. He was great when it was off,” noting McDermott’s “cheeky sensibility and good sense of humor.”

“So, I wish him the best,” Meloni concluded.

While McDermott is departing the series, actor Denis Leary is joining the cast. He will be portraying NYPD officer Frank Donnelly. His official debut on the show will occur during tonight’s episode of Organized Crime. His character is from a nearby precinct that has a special past relationship with Stabler. Donnelly and Stabler’s fathers served on the force together.