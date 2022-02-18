‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reveals Whether or Not Benson and Stabler Will Become a Couple

Will Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler ever become a couple on Law & Order: SVU? We need to know. Mariska Hargitay just provided another clue.

Everyone loves Law & Order: SVU actors Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. There’s really no denying that. Hargitay has starred as Olivia Benson on the show since way back in 1999 when it first came on the air. As for Meloni, he played Benson’s partner, detective Elliot Stabler, for the show’s first 12 seasons. He recently reprised his character on a new spin-off called Law & Order: Organized Crime.

If you know anything about these two, it’s that they have a long history of being partners. Because they’re so close in the series, fans have always wanted them to end up together as a couple. The actors have teased fans with behind-the-scenes photos of the pair getting close, but Hargitay says they are “taking it one step at a time.”

“It’s such a complicated relationship that I think we just want to respect the complexity and the nuance of it,” Hargitay told People.

“These two people love each other, they have been family to each other but he just lost his wife and no matter how she feels about him, the most important thing for him is to grieve his wife, heal from that,” she explained. “And he’s in a new job and he’s sort of unbalanced. But what we do know is that Olivia loves him, will always love him, will always be there and they have a bond like no other.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Have A Lot of Pressure On Them

It’s not easy being a couple of television’s most beloved stars. Mariska Hargitay told the outlet there’s a lot of pressure on her and Meloni especially when it comes to them dating. It’s hard for her to think of what their first official date would look like.

“It’s a lot of pressure. I don’t even know the answer to that. It makes me nervous just thinking about it,” she admitted. “Let’s just go out to dinner, let’s start there.”

Meloni has his own view on his character’s relationship with Benson.

“In the future, I don’t not see it,” he said. “That might be very satisfying for a lot of people, I’ll leave it at that. I just think that it really has to be a natural aspect of Elliot’s back and in town and especially how he left and their radio silence over all these years. You have to answer these questions and figure out how they inhabit the same space.”

There’s a lot of reasons that Benson and Stabler make sense as a couple. One of the main reasons is that Benson always feels safe with him.

“There was so much shorthand between us, which all goes back to the trust we have,” Hargitay added. “He’s always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship.”