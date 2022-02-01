‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shows Off a Crocheted Version of Her Benson Character

Mariska Hargitay celebrated her birthday last week. And, on this special day, the longtime actress celebrated turning 58 years old. And, in celebration of this milestone, one fan of the Law & Order: SVU star celebrated the big day by giving the actress a very unique – and familiar – gift. Thankfully, Hargitay was happy to show off the gift.

In the Monday, January 31 Instagram post, Mariska Hargitay shares two photos, both of which depict the star posing with a handmade crocheted doll that was made to look just like her Law & Order: SVU character, Olivia Benson.

“Thank you @blessedmama27,” the actress says in a Monday night Instagram post. The actress adds a bunch of hashtags to her message one of which reads #WhoWoreItBetter, while another hashtag reads #Twinning. And, just one glimpse of the Instagram photo tells us that these hashtags are certainly appropriate.

The crocheted version of Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU character includes Benson’s trademark suit coat and dress pants. Both of which are paired with a sensible dark-colored shirt. The mini Benson even sports some fashionable highlights in her hair, looking striking against her brown hair…just like the Law & Order: SVU police captain for which she is modeled.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Gets the Fan Treatment For Her Birthday

This unique Olivia Benson doll isn’t the only gift the Law & Order: SVU star received from a fan this year. The actress recently shared a “Glam” fan art shared with her on the big day.

Again, the SVU actress thought of her Insta audience and shared the awesome close-up portrait, featuring Hargitay sporting a bold red lip. And the pic is stunning, to say the least!

“Absolutely love this #FanArt from @kawargo99,” Mariska Hargitay notes in the Instagram post.

“Benson has never looked so glam. #InstaArt#BirthdayPortrait#ThoseEyeLashesTho#IWakeUpLikeThis” the actress adds to the caption.

Did Mariska Hargitay Tease Some Big Things Coming Up?

We are all certainly enjoying these glimpses into Hargitay’s birthday celebrations as she shares her special gifts. But, as has been the focus for some time, we are still focusing on something specific…whether or not Olivia Benson and Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler will ever get together.

“The energy is there,” Mariska Hargitay notes of the Benson-Stabler relationship during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.

“Olivia’s been in love with him for many a year, and I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it,” Hargitay adds of Stabler. However, Hargitay also adds that Stabler is still fragile right now, and that’s something of which Benson is aware.

“But I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve Kathy Stabler,” the SVU actress notes.