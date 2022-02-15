‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shows Why a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay just showed why a picture is worth a thousand words. The Olivia Benson actress doesn’t need a caption to tell her fans “Happy Valentines Day!”

The actress’s new Instagram post shows her blowing a kiss to the camera. And fans didn’t need any caption to wish her a Happy Valentine’s day right back.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, beautiful lady!!” one fan wrote.

“So gorgeous! Love those glasses!” one person said.

“Hope you have an awesome time with your valentine,” another fan commented.

Hargitay’s valentine this year is no doubt her husband, fellow actor Peter Hermann, who she actually met on the set of Law & Order: SVU in the early 2000s. The two married in 2004.

Mariska Hargitay Was At the Super Bowl Last Night With Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Chris Meloni

Hargitay has certainly had a busy couple of days. Today is valentines day, and yesterday, she was at the Super Bowl with longtime co-star and friend Chris Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler on the hit series. Meloni, however, only plays Stabler during crossover episodes with his own show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. He used to be a huge part of Law & Order: SVU.

Stabler was Benson’s partner from 1999 up until the Elliot Stabler actor left Law & Order: SVU in 2011. Meloni got in a contract dispute with NBC and felt he wasn’t getting paid enough. And when negotiations didn’t go well, he decided he’d just leave the series.

But now, it looks like whatever dispute that occurred in 2011 has been settled as Meloni returned to the franchise with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Now, he gets to work with his long-time co-star and friend once more. And they even get to live it up at the Super Bowl together.

Last night, Hargitay posted a picture of herself and the Stabler actor at the game. And they got some prime seats it looks like. When you star in a show that’s on the same network that broadcasts the game, it turns out there are some perks.

“You never know who you gonna run into at the Super Bowl…. What a night! Go @rams huge thank you to NBC”

If you want to catch Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU, you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for new episodes. Both SVU and Organized Crime are on a break while NBC airs the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. They’ll return with new episodes on Thursday, February 24th.