‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Takes Fans Behind the Scenes

When Mariska Hargitay gets a hold of the Law & Order: SVU social media accounts, good things happen. Her behind-the-scenes video was great today.

Hargitay has been an NBC stable for the last 20 years. Olivia Benson is one of the most beloved figures on TV. And, when the show and the actress take the time to give fans a little extra treat, they love it. During this Winter Olympics network TV break, fans can get a little dry on content. However, have no fear. Check out the video below and see for yourself.

Mariska looks like she is having a good time on set, despite what looks like cold and cloudy weather. At least it wasn’t actively raining. New York City can be like that this time of year. However, it was nice to see her take us around the set and say hi to some folks. Including her Law & Order: SVU costar, Ice-T.

The rapper turned actor was in the best spot. Inside the car. He had clearly had enough of that cold weather and was taking things easy in the heat of the SUV. When Hargitay told him it was going out to “the world,” he looked like he had a demeanor change, that’s for sure. Had to put on his game face a bit.

Funnily enough, Ice-T seemed to be a bit embarrassed to be caught in his NYPD costume. “I’m not a cop,” he says to the camera. Well, yeah, we all know you aren’t a cop…but isn’t that exactly what a cop would say?

New episodes are coming soon so, don’t worry Law & Order: SVU fans.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Talks ‘Cancel Culture BS’

If there is one person that is going to do whatever the hell he wants, it’s Ice-T. He has lived his life by his own path. From his music career and into TV and film. He has been a star in one way or another for decades. His talents know no bounds. Whether he’s the gangster rapper, punk band frontman, or playing Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU he does his thing.

For that and many more reasons, Ice-T has been praised and had naysayers. He recently talked about dealing with “cancel culture BS.”

“I’ve don’t totally legit ever since [his career started] and taken care of my friends and their families and their families’ families. Now you’re saying what I’ve done has harmed more people? You can’t show me one kid who’s ever been hurt from an Ice-T record.”

“It’s now how you roll when things are GOOD,” the rapper captioned his Instagram video. “It’s how you handle attacks. I’ve been up against this Cancel Culture BS my entire career. But I’m no EASY target.”

So, don’t come at the Law & Order: SVU star unless you come correct. He’s going to just keep doing what he’s always done.