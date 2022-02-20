‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Talks Potential Crossover with Revival

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay just teased a potential crossover with the Law & Order revival. Hargitay has been a key player in the Law & Order franchise since Law & Order: SVU aired in 1999. The show has since surpassed the original series, Law & Order, in seasons. And now that Law & Order is coming back, fans are curious about the potential for crossover episodes.

After all, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime have frequent crossover events where Benson and Stabler team up. Who’s to say there won’t be crossovers between a combination of the two or even all three shows. Both Elliot Stabler actor Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay love the idea, and want to work with their old pal, Sam Waterston, whose returning to Law & Order for the revival.

“He’s just such an incredible force to be reckoned with. So distinguished, so talented, so many things,” she said of Waterston in an interview with ET.

“He was iconic then, not to mention now,” Hargitay continued. “It’s very exciting to see somebody coming back with such a splash.”

Waterston’s managed to stay relevant after the end of Law & Order and has recently won over fans of Grace and Frankie, where he plays one of the main characters. So Hargitay is chomping at the bit to work with him again. And apparently, a crossover is coming. Franchise creator Dick Wolf has told her so.

“Dick has already told me that we’re going to, so it’s just a matter of time,” Hargitay said. “I’m excited about the night that it’s a three-show crossover, which sounds impossible. But we can do it.”

Hargitay is Far from the Only One to Talk Crossovers

Hargitay isn’t the only person in the franchise who’s talked about crossover events between the three shows. Anthony Anderson, who’s joining Law & Order for the revival, also said that there are definite crossovers coming.

“A good crossover, within a franchise like this, Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime, I think it only makes sense to do,” Anderson said.

So it looks like everyone’s getting excited for the possibility.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ And the Other Two Shows are Coming Back this Week

While there won’t be a three-show crossover event immediately, fans can still really look forward to Thursday nights. Now that the Law & Order revival is back, fans of the franchise will have three-hour nights on Thursdays. Law & Order kicks things off at 8/7 central, then it’s off to Law & Order: SVU at 9/8 central. Organized Crime closes things off for the night with its 10/9 central timeslot.

Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime have both been on a hiatus during the Olympic Games, but the whole franchise is coming back with the new revival on Thursday, February 24th.