After 23 seasons and 23 years on the hit NBC hit crime drama, “Law & Order: SVU,” Mariska Hargitay has become pretty popular. However, she is known as the Special Victims Unit’s chief, Olivia Benson.

The show’s producer, Amanda Green, described Detective Benson best. She is the “wish-fulfillment of every victim, someone who believes you, who you can trust, who has empathy and a heart the size of Chicago.”

But why do fans love Detective Benson so much? The world roots for Benson due to her determination and dedication to get justice for victims of sexual abuse. If you know Olivia, you know she won’t stop until a perp goes down for their crimes. The role even won Hargitay an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

As one of the best detectives on television, it’s hard to pick which episode in Season 1 was her character at her best. But we’re going to give it a go anyway. Season 1 was where it all began. So, if we picked, which episode would be Detective Benson’s best?

Season 1 Episode 1, “Payback,” follows the investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a cab driver who was using a fake identity. As the team looks into the crime, they discover that the man is a war criminal. He also comes with a history of extreme sexual violence toward women.

This case does a great job of introducing viewers to Hargitay’s character. They find out who she is and what she stands for. As fans of the show know, Benson’s didn’t have the best life growing up. She is actually the product of a rape. Benson constantly deals with the struggle to separate her job to seek justice for the victim from her personal experience of trauma.

‘Law and Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Wishes Happy Birthday To On-Screen Son Ryan Buggle

Two weeks ago today, actress Mariska Hargitay gave a sweet birthday shoutout to her TV son, Ryan Buggle, who plays Noah, and fans are completely adored!

The 58-year-old actress’ caption read, “Happy Happy Birthday to this awesome human. I cannot tell you how much I love this kid! @ryanbuggle you are a marvel. Happy birthday sweet boy. Love ya, “Mom.”

Buggle replied with a huge thank you to Hargitay, “Love you SO much! Thank you!!”

Fans joined in on the celebration by sharing sweet messages in the comments. One fan wrote: “Happy Birthday @ryanbuggle aka Baby (but not so baby) Benson!”

Ryan Buggle Joins the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Family

At 7-years-old, Ryan Buggle became a part of the show after Detective Benson’s adopted baby boy aged out of his onesie. After his criminal biological father killed his drug-addicted mother, Benson adopted Noah. However, the road to get to where they are now was not an easy one. From his birth father trying to regain custody, to his birth grandmother (Brooke Shields) kidnapping Noah, it’s truly a miracle the mother-son duo made it to where they are now.