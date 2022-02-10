‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Is B.D. Wong Doing Since Leaving the Show?

Actor BD Wong was a mainstay on the popular NBC series Law & Order: SVU for eleven years. An Emmy nominated and Tony Award-Winning actor, BD Wong portrayed one of the show’s most recognizable recurring roles, Dr. George Huang. Wong’s SVU character was often a grounding voice in the series; bringing to light many issues and initiating some intense conversations. The sort of voice-of-reason Wong’s Dr. Huang offered in the popular series quickly made the character a fan favorite. However, Wong made the decision to exit the popular series in 2015.

In 2017, fans were delighted when the fan-favorite SVU psychiatrist reprised his role in a guest appearance. However, this has proven to be Wong’s final performance on the popular NBC drama series. At least for now. But, this certainly does not mean the actor has been taking a break from the business. In fact, BD Wong has continued portraying a variety of roles both on film and on television throughout the years.

In 2015, BD Wong was on the wrong side of science as he portrayed Dr. Henry Wu in Jurassic World. BD Wong later reprised this role as the creative scientist in the 2018 Jurassic World sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. During this time, the popular actor showed up in some popular shows such as Nurse Jackie and Madam Secretary.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Was Only the Begining For BD Wong

Wong also made an appearance in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. In this FX horror series the former Law & Order: SVU star portrays warlock and scheming politician Baldwin Pennypacker. Wong later went on to portray Greg, the man who selflessly helped Sandra Bullock in the hit Netflix original, Bird Box.

BD Wong then took a venture into the superhero genre when he took a role as Professor Hugo Strange in Gotham. In the 2014 -2019 Fox series, BD Wong’s Professor Hugo Strange is a sort of mad scientist criminal mastermind. Professor Strange’s specialty is creating more villains to wreak havoc on the streets of Gotham. Around this same time, the former SVU star was nominated for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his guest-starring role in USA’s Mr. Robot. Wong currently portrays Wally in the Netflix hit series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Those Dinos Are Still Wreaking Havoc

On June 10th, 2022, the former Law & Order: SVU star will reprise his role in the Jurassic World series in the newest installment Jurassic World: Dominion. Wong has also continued his role as Dr. Henry Wu in some of the franchise’s spin-offs. Some of these spin-offs include BD Wong lending his voice to Jurassic World video games, as well as the series Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape. Wong has also recently completed production on an upcoming Gremlins series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.”