‘Law & Order: SVU’: What’s Next for Rollisi After Big Episode 13?

For so long, we “Law & Order: SVU” fans waited for Amanda Rollins and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi to get together. But what’s to come for the couple in upcoming Episode 14? Spoilers if you dare.

Detective Rollins (Kelli Giddish) had trouble outing her relationship with ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino). However, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) didn’t seem to have an issue with it.

“Okay. I’m very happy for you,” Benson said. It seems a bit calmer than what Rollins expected, but hopefully, her captain continues to be supportive of the couple.

With the help of TV Insider, we can now give you guys a proper recap of the last episode of “SVU.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Season 23 Episode 13 Recap

In the last episode of “SVU,” “If I Knew Then What I Know Now,” Rollins’ oldest daughter, Jesse, asked Carisi if he’s her little sister, Billie’s father. Although Rollins avoided having that conversation, Carisi reminded her that she’s have to explain the truth to Jesse eventually.

In the next scene from the episode, Rollisi discusses keeping their relationship a secret. Although Carisi understood, he didn’t want to be the kid’s “Uncle Sonny” forever. Especially since the two had been dating for nine months and the girls still didn’t know their mother’s relationship.

Rollins continued the conversation by bringing up the fact that she hadn’t met Carisi’s parents yet. However, he had an answer ready to go. He literally admitted he didn’t want his mother to know that he’s dating Rollins, specifically because they work together.

There was also the issue of HR. Carisi found out that he and Rollins would be fine as a couple as long as they both reveal their relationship. And he didn’t Rollins to feel pushed into doing something she’s not ready for.

For now at least, by the end of the episode, the two appear to be on the same page in the same book. They made their relationship known and were heading home to talk to Jesse and Billie.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Appeared as a Different Character Before Becoming Carisi

If you’re anything like me, you’re used to seeing “Law & Order: SVU” star, Peter Scanavino only as Sonny Carisi. So, can you believe Carisi wasn’t always Carisi? I know, me neither.

Similar to Beverly D’Angelo, who played Carisi’s mother in “SVU,” he himself played the show’s newest ADA.

Back in Season 14, Episode 13 “Monster’s Legacy,“ Scanavino played a long-haired guy named Johnny Dubcek. He is guilty of a crime but it is connected to the child abuse that he went through as a child.

Law & Order: SVU fans know Scanavino as the replacement for Detective Nick Amaro, following the departure of actor Danny Pino. Scanavino first appeared as Dominick “Sonny” Carisi in Season 16 and that’s where he’s stayed.