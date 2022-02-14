‘Law & Order’ What Is The Significance of The ‘Dun Dun’?

Law & Order has begun with the iconic sound, “dun dun,” for over 20 years.

Actor Dann Florek even dubbed it the “doink doink” and its spelling varies from person to person. However, it’s the noise that is unmistakable.

The show’s music producer Mike Post told Entertainment Weekly that the sound symbolizes the slamming of a jail cell door. “I think of it as the stylized sound of a jail cell locking,” he explained. “I wanted to add something that’s very distinctive but not a literal sound. What I tried to do was jar a little bit.”

The two notes became synonymous with the show. “There’s very little music in Law & Order,” he added.

And very little is needed.”

Creator Dick Wolf tasked Post with creating a sound that would come to define the series. So how did he create the noise? It featured 500 Japanese men “stamping their feet on a wooden floor.”

“It was a sort of monstrous Kabuki event,” Post revealed. “Probably one of those large dance classes they hold. They did this whole big stamp. Somebody went out and sampled that.”

Listen to the iconic sound, below.

‘Law & Order’ Almost Went to Fox

Even the biggest Law & Order fans might not have realized that Dick Wolf pitched what would become the hit crime procedural to Fox first.

After he completed his work on Hill Street Blues and Miami Vice, he pitched a police procedural series to Fox back in 1987. Similar to Law & Order, it would feature situations and stories from real life cases. At the time, the network head, Barry Diller ended up commissioning 13 episodes of the show.

Things changed and the following day, the executive revoked his offer. The show was canceled.

The story didn’t end there. CBS came in and purchased the pilot. Oddly enough, the network didn’t order any other episodes of the series. In 1989, NBC’s president at the time, Brandon Tartikoff, approved Law & Order. He didn’t go back on his offer and it first premiered on Sept. 13, 1990.

Actor Dann Florek, who portrayed Captain Donald Cragen in the flagship series and SVU, spoke about the network issue.

“We first did it for another network, they passed on it, it kind of was forgotten, and then it was picked up almost by chance,” he told the Today show in 2015. “But NBC came through.”

Years later, Wolf would work with Fox on a police series. It is called First Responders Live, which follows firefighters, police officers, and EMS personnel during their shifts. Former Good Morning America host Josh Elliott anchors the series.