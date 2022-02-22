‘Law & Order’: Which Characters From the Original Series Would Make the Best Mentors in the Revival?

With the Law & Order series set to restart, fans are excited. Some viewers discussed what former characters they want to see.

There have been some great mentors and leaders in Law & Order. The original series is so beloved. Will the reboot be something that fans take to? It sure has a lot of folks excited for now. When the episodes start to air, there will be more insight. For now, fans are talking over on Reddit.

Usually, when you go to Reddit, people are at opposite ends with one another. However, there was some consensus here. After the poster asked the question about which former characters would make the best mentors in the return, the replies came in fast.

Ed Green was floated as one of the potential characters to return. Along with Abbie as DA. Here is what u/TropangTexter had to say about the idea.

“Agree with Ed [idea]. Abbie as DA would run into the same kind of backstory issue that Branch/Fred Thompson had as DA,” the user wrote. “In that in a realistic NYC environment, a conservative or conservative-ish candidate for DA would never be voted into a Manhattan DA seat. A post-9/11 world was a bit of a stretch for Branch, but in a non-post 9/11 world, no chance.”

That was followed up with confirmation from u/atowntommy. “I completely agree with your logic.”

Law & Order is going to return soon and fans are excited to see their favorites on screen again. Also, there were plenty of Ed Green suggestions. After these suggestions, there are more than a handful of mentions in the thread. Is he the favorite to return? It sure seems like it judging from this post. Fans will have their fingers crossed.

‘Law & Order’ Fans Prefer Olivia Benson as Detective

One of the biggest changes in recent Law & Order: SVU seasons is the fact that Olivia Benson is a Captain now. While the promotion, in a real-life situation, is likely long overdue for how much Benson has done for NYPD, has it made the character better? Some fans don’t think so.

A Redditor wrote, “None of what I have to say hasn’t been said before, but I need to get my thoughts out on here. Ever since she became captain, Olivia has been insufferable. Her passive-aggressive attitude has gotten old. Her scowl towards anyone she disagrees with, the eye-rolling, the dramatic quivering lip when she’s been told big news, etc.”

So, not all Law & Order fans have enjoyed the new promotion. Benson is a great character, so fans will almost always love her no matter what. But, is this fan right? Fans are going to like the fact that there will be all kinds of Law & Order action going on with the OG series plus SVU and Organized Crime.