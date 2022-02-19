‘Law & Order’: Why Did Angie Harmon Leave the Show?

Angie Harmon shocked audiences when she ended her four year run as Abbie Carmichael on “Law & Order,” but what inspired her decision?

“I left ‘Law & Order’ because I really honestly did want to do movies and did want to be a movie star since I was a little girl,” Harmon explained at the time. Additionally, she felt that her character was starting to get stale. Not only was she bored as an actress, but she didn’t want to overstay her welcome on the show.

“There has to become a point where I can’t constantly be saying to Jack McCoy, ‘Why don’t we do this’…” said Harmon. “As an actor, you’re trying to stand up for the integrity of your character and it’s hard.”

However, Harmon was also newly married around that time. As a result, she wanted to maximize the effort she put into her relationship with husband Jason Sehorn.

“Here’s kind of my motto — if you’re not happy at home, you’re not happy anywhere else,” Harmon added. “So, he and my marriage come first, and when he’s in football season, I don’t work. I think that answers a lot of questions like why isn’t Angie Harmon doing more? That’s why.”

After Law & Order, Harmon starred on the successful legal series Rizzoli & Isles, which ran for seven seasons. More recently, she signed a multi-picture deal with Lifetime. Whether or not she intends to return to the world of Law & Order in light of its 21st season, she has not said.

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning to Law & Order

Speaking of the Law & Order revival, one returning star opened up about coming back to the series ten years later. Anthony Anderson played Detective Kevin Bernard during the last few seasons of the show’s run. Now, he’s back alongside other original series cast member Sam Waterston. Other cast members include Odelya Halevi, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, and Jeffrey Donovan.

“You know, a lot of people ask why, and I say why not?” Anderson said about starring in the revival after being on the sitcom Black-Ish. “It’s the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while.”

After the end of the hit comedy, Anderson sought a change of pace. He heard that executive producer Dick Wolf wanted to restart the series, so he decided to shoot his shot.

“I called [Dick Wolf] up,” explained Anderson. “He said ‘Anthony, you don’t know how happy this conversation makes me.’ And here we are, going in to season 21 of Law & Order. Having a conversation with Dick Wolf. It’s such an iconic show. Black-ish was coming to an end, Law & Order was starting again.”

According to Anderson, being back as Bernard felt natural. He stated: “Returning to the streets of New York, returning to our sound stages and that squad room and donning that badge, Badge No. 1901, was just, like, sitting in a well-worn saddle. It gripped you just right and was comfortable.”