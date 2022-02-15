‘Law & Order’ Wishes You a Happy Valentine’s Day with Some of the Franchise’s Best Couples

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means scrolling through your social media involves reading post after post of mushy professions of love written by friends and strangers alike. If you need a break from the never-ending descriptions of true loves and forever Valentines, Law & Order has your back. Though Law & Order is joining in on the Valentine’s Day celebrations, their post includes strictly fictional and platonic couples.

The post, shared on the Law & Order Instagram page, includes three of the best couples from Law and Order: SVU and Organized Crime: Rollins and Carisi, Benson and Stabler, and Angela and Richard Wheatley. The caption reads, “Do you have an SVBoo? An organizer of your love? The law to your order? Tag them to wish them a Happy Valentine’s Day!”

And, okay, the caption kind of makes it seem like the Law and Order team is trying to get mushy, but hear us out! It’s true that Detectives Rollins and Carisi have an on-screen romance and Richard and Angela Wheatley have a tumultuous marriage (he did try to murder her, after all…twice). However, the favorite “couple” of the post, by far, is Benson and Stabler.

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler have a phenomenal, completely platonic, friendship, both in character and in real life. Since they’re included, it’s safe to say that the Law & Order team isn’t restricting the term “couples” to romantic love. The law to your order could be your bestie!

Fan-Favorite ‘Law & Order’ Couple Spends Time Together Off-Screen

Though we have no doubt that many of the Law & Order stars are friendly off-screen, none are quite as close as the actors behind Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. Considering they spent a staggering 12 years as fictional police partners, it’s no surprise that they remain close to this day.

Just yesterday, Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay spent some time together at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. And because fans adore their friendship so much (and, like us, they probably just enjoy sharing good times with friends online), Meloni and Hargitay always post their adventures on Instagram.

Their close friendship is nothing new. In a recent interview, Chris Meloni recalls his first impression of his now-best friend. “She brought her game, I brought mine, and I liked the results”. He went on to describe Hargitay as, “Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious.”

Of course, Hargitay has nothing but glowing things to say about her friend as well. “He’s always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship.”