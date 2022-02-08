Liam Neeson Admits He ‘Fell in Love’ While Filming His Latest Movie

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, love is in the air, and it looks like Cupid’s arrow found its way to Liam Neeson. In late 2020, Liam Neeson began filming his newest action movie, Blacklight. With filming now complete, Neeson sat down with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, to discuss the movie.

During the interview, Neeson recalls falling in love with many things: Melbourne, the Australian crew, and a mystery woman. Unfortunately, Neeson admitted that the woman who caught his eye is unavailable. He told the show’s hosts, “I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken.”

Though he didn’t give any further explanation, he added that he can’t wait to go back to Australia. Sunrise host, David Koch, finished the segment by saying, “If you know the lady involved, go to our Facebook page. Give us some hints!” Needless to say, we would love to learn more about Neeson’s unrequited Australian love story as well!

Liam Neeson Has Experienced the Loss of a Love Before

Though acting requires living in the public eye, Neeson has managed to keep much of his life private throughout his career. And sadly, what we do know of his love life is absolutely tragic.

In 1993, Liam Neeson was on the set of the Broadway play, Anna Christie. Here, he met and fell in love with fellow actor Natasha Richardson. The two married in 1994 and lived happily together for the next 15 years, sharing two children, Michéal and Daniel.

Tragedy struck in 2009 when Richardson suffered head trauma while skiing in Canada. She was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe. Richardson passed away two days later from an epidural hematoma.

Neeson hasn’t publicly dated or addressed his love life in interviews since the death of his wife, making this recent declaration of love both surprising and heartwarming. The only other notable glimpse into his private life is in his description of his romance with Helen Mirren.

In a 2018 interview with The Graham Norton Show, Mirren and Neeson talk meeting and falling in love on the set of Excalibur. This movie was filmed in 1980, well before Neeson met his future wife, Natasha Richardson.

With a gleam in his eye, Liam Neeson remembers that it was love at first sight with Helen Mirren. As Helen watches with interest, he describes the scene. “I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, ‘Oh f—,’.” He continues, “I was smitten… I was very smitten!”

Mirren expressed afterward that she had no idea he had such feelings, to which he responded by teasing that he always knew she had a crush on him. He jokingly said, “Before I met her and we worked together, I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back. I turned around one day and she was doing that to me.”