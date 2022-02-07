Liam Neeson Says He’s ‘Getting Away With’ Filming Action Movies As He Approaches 70th Birthday

If you’ve ever uttered the words, “I have a certain skillset. I will find you. And I will kill you,” at some point in your life, then you’ve obviously seen Liam Neeson being a badass in “Taken.” The nearly 70-year-old actor has been in all genres of films for a long time. But he says that recently, he’s gotten away with portraying an action hero.

According to PEOPLE, Neeson got up close and personal about the genre in a recent appearance on the Today Show. He told host Willie Geist that he loves doing action movies. But he doesn’t know how long he’ll be considered for the roles. But heck, Clint Eastwood is still taking down bad guys in his 90s, so we’d say the future looks bright for Neeson.

“I turn 70 this year, so I’m still getting away with it,” Neeson said, adding he will likely leave the genre behind sooner rather than later.

“I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to,” he said. “Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, f— this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73…’ I’ll stop at some stage.”

Neeson was talking about his latest film, “Blacklight,” which also happens to be an action thriller. It comes out this weekend and stars Aidan Quinn, Taylor John Smith and Emmy River Lampman alongside Neeson. It premieres in theaters Feb. 11.

The Future of Acting for Liam Neeson

Further, Neeson goes on to describe his goals for the future and what he’ll be able to do well.

“I’m 68 and a half — 69 this year,” he told Entertainment Tonight, via PEOPLE. “There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there’s a couple in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something.”

Additionally, Neeson was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the 1993 drama “Schindler’s List” about the Nazi regime in a World War II era Germany. He’s also been famously in the “Star Wars” prequels as well as other action films. These include “Cold Pursuit,” “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” and “Batman Begins.”

In addition to action, Neeson is known for his versatility and starred in films like “Chloe,” “Kinsey” and “Ordinary Love.”

The famed Hollywood actor was born in Ireland in 1952. Interestingly, before acting, he worked as a forklift operator for the Guinness beer company. Setting out to study to become a teacher, Neeson joined a theater school and made his professional debut in the 70s. It’s been a success story for the actor since that time.