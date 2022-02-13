Liam Neeson Reveals If He’s Going to Retire Any Time Soon

He is credited for nearly 140 acting roles, including Taken and Star Wars, and now Liam Neeson is revealing if he is considering retiring anytime soon.

While promoting his new action-packed film Blacklight, Liam Neeson reflected on his retirement plans from the action genre during his visit on Today earlier this month. “I turn 70 this year. So I’m still getting away with it. I think the action movies will draw to a close – they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘ Oh f— this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 72…’ I’ll stop at some stage.”

Around this time last year, Liam Neeson hinted that he was almost done with the action genre. During his 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Neeson said, “I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year. There are a couple more [action films] I’m going to do this year. Hopefully, COVID-19 allowing us – there’s a couple in the pipeline. And then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something.”

Liam Neeson Opens Up About Being Interested in Action As a Child

During his recent interview with Today, Liam Neeson reflected on his interest in action as a child. “I was an amateur boxer from the age of nine till I was 17,” he recalled. The actor then opened up about landing the lead role in the Taken franchise. He stated he actually approached writer and producer Luc Besson about portraying the role as former CIA agent Bryan Mills. The two talked while at a movie festival in Shanghai China.

Although he thought he didn’t stand a chance at getting the Taken role, Liam Neeson revealed more details to Besson about his boxing experience. He also mentioned that he had learned how to sword fight for other films. When he was offered the Taken role, Neeson spent three months in Paris training alongside stunt guys. “I honestly thought it would go straight to video. It was a simple little story,” Neeson explained.

Liam Neeson goes on to discuss his most iconic Taken scene. His speech to those who abducted his film daughter. “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money. But what I do have a very particular set of skills.”

While commenting about the scene, Liam Neeson stated, “If I had $0.05 for every time I left [that] message for my son’s friends, I’d be quite wealthy. It was funny and I remember when we shot the scene, too. I thought, ‘This is hokey. Can we cut some of these skills out of the speech?’”