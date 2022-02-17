Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan is bringing new series, Lioness to Paramount+. The latest show from the screenwriter is just one among several others that will come out via the streaming channel over the next few years. On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that Zoe Saldaña will star in the new drama series alongside Nicole Kidman.

The new espionage thriller centers around the incredible story of a rare real-life CIA program. Lioness follows the life of a Marine on a mission to make friends with the daughter of a terrorist. Her ultimate goal is to succeed in breaching her father’s company so can bring it down from the inside out. The series will begin production in June 2022 in collaboration with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The official release date for Lioness on Paramount+ has yet to come to light.

Zoe Saldaña is set to star in as well as produce the series. This will be S aldaña and Sheridan’s first time working together. The talented actress will play the role of Joe leading a team of all-female operatives known as the Lioness unit. Together, the team must face some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists. Additionally, Saldaña will leverage the support of her production company, Cinestar productions, to assist with the project. Other executive producers include Nicole Kidman along with her production company, Blossom Films, as well as Taylor Sheridan, Tom Brady, and David C. Glasser. Brady will also serve as showrunner for the series.

Zoe Saldaña to star in Sheridan’s Lioness series

Zoe Saldaña is anything but a new name in Hollywood. The A-list celebrity has appeared in a number of high-grossing films including Avatar and Avengers: Infinity War. She got her start performing with the Faces theater troupe before scoring appearances in two 1999 episodes of Law & Order. One year later, Zoe landed her first film role as a ballet dancer in Center Stage.

In 2009, Saldaña began working in science fiction films appearing in the Star Trek film series as Nyota Uhura and in Avatar as Neytiri. Additionally, she plays Gamora in the Marvel movies starting with Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. All together, Saldaña’s films grossed over $11 billion worldwide making her the second-highest-grossing film actress of all time as of 2019.

Fans of Sheridan and Saldaña’s previous work are stoked for the release of Lioness. In the meantime, Sheridan followers can get their fill from his other works including Yellowstone, 1883, and The Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

In addition to Lioness, Taylor Sheridan is working on another project with Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton titled, Land Man. Land Man follows the narrative of the popular podcast Boomtown. The show “is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.” Production for Land Man will take place in 2023.