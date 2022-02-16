‘Lioness’: How Nicole Kidman Became a Producer on Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Series

Director Taylor Sheridan is already busy with Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883. However, he’s still brimming with creative ideas and is gearing up to share them with the world via a variety of new series. In a recent Instagram post, Sheridan discusses these projects, including one of his newest creations, Lioness, of which Nicole Kidman is a producer.

Sheridan begins by discussing his creative process and how he continues to invent hit shows. “Okay – how do we reinvent the wheel again? What’s the next thing we want to do? You know, we’re in an interesting time in scripted drama in TV because everyone’s attempting to find this new way in which to tell a story. I’ve done it with all my shows, where I looked at a forgotten part of the American experience.”

He then talks about creating Lioness, specifically. “What I try to do is peek as authentically into a world as I can. ‘Lioness’ is an actual program between the CIA and Special Forces that truly no one knows about. We have cast Zoe Saldaña, and this is a deep-dive in the way with which espionage and the military have blurred. I love to explore the richest, most invigorating stories, and I just want to work with those people who I’ve admired.”

This authenticity behind Sheridan’s creations is not only what attracts countless fans but inspires the shows’ producers as well. “Nicole Kidman came to this project very early on once I’d written the pilot,” Sheridan says. “And [she] was so moved by it, she wanted to be involved as a producer.”

‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off in the Works Alongside ‘Lioness’ Series

Though Lioness sounds nothing short of spectacular, the Yellowstone spin-off in the works could be even more interesting. We’re all familiar with the Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Well, Taylor Sheridan is now in the process of filling in the gaps between 1883 and Yellowstone with the newest addition to the Yellowstone universe, 1932. This show will act as a sequel to 1883 and a second prequel to Yellowstone.

“With Yellowstone, I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family came from,” Sheridan says of his creation. “And with 1932, I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we met in 1883 now attempting to raise another generation of Duttons in a time of the wild west becoming a playground for the elite from the east.”

As the title suggests, 1932 will take place in 1930s America. The new generation of Duttons is burdened with living through one of the most difficult periods in American history. Throughout the show, they will handle the hardships of the Great Depression while contending with both Prohibition and western expansion.