‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Celebrates ‘Glorious’ Presidents’ Day

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert is sharing her Presidents Day weekend memories with her followers. Taken in the Catskills of New York, Gilbert’s pictures show the star spending a much-needed snow day with her family. From wintry adventures with her husband and goldendoodle, to a family game night playing Uno, the slideshow is a sweet sight.

“A glorious #presidentsday weekend as seen through the lenses of @pandoraspops and me,” Gilbert writes. She also adds some hashtags like #swaphandscard, #mysonsgirlfriend, and #longweekend. It sounds like it was a cozy Presidents Day indeed.

Fans are reacting to the cute pictures, particularly of Gilbert’s goldendoodle puppy.

“The one with your pup looking out the window says ‘Is it Spring yet Mom?’” @krisadaline writes.

“Wonderful photo because you captured the look that the pet give to your husband. Excellent!.” @bbuseche says.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Is a Grandmother

It is no secret that Melissa Gilbert loves her family. As biological mother of two and stepmom to three, she always prioritizes these most important people in her life. In addition to being a mother, she is the grandmother of Ripley Lou, the child of her oldest son, Dakota Brinkman. In an Instagram post from February 9, she shares Ripley’s cuteness with the world.

“Ripley Lou is eight months old!! Time is just flying by,” she begins. In addition to the life update, Gilbert announces that she will soon be a grandmother of two.

“Also very excited to tell you all that another baby girl is coming in May. This time from @willybusfield and his wife Angella. And this baby will be right here in #NYC!! Gonna get loads of Nana and Papa time!”

Willy Busfield is the son of Gilbert’s current husband, Timothy Busfield. With the family continuing to grow, the couple is “over the moon.”

“Seriously! Now I know why we had all these kids! 😉” she jokes.

Growing Up On The Prairie

Gilbert’s childhood literally took place on the prairie. In an in-depth interview, she says that the entire experience was “awesome.”

“It’s my life, it’s not a show,” she says. “That’s my childhood, right there, for everyone to see. Every day, whatever adventure Laura was having, I was absolutely having it, too. It was beyond exciting. I don’t remember doing any schoolwork although I did. I just remember having this tremendous adventure with these incredibly talented people and I was a kid but I was one of them. Which was just awesome.”

Although the actress recalls her unconventional childhood, she gives her children and grandchildren the best of both worlds: a blend of family support and a whole lot of fun.