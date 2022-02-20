‘Lizard Lick Towing’ Star Ronnie Shirley’s Son Reportedly Killed in Shooting

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina have confirmed that Harley Shirley, the son of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley, was killed in a shooting on Thursday.

Deputies in Johnston County were called out to a Sheetz convenience store on Thursday night in Garner, a suburb of Raleigh with just over 31,000 residents. It was there they found 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley shot to death and a 20-year-old woman with a serious gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

For those who don’t know, Harley Shirley is the son of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley. The series originated as a spin-off of All Worked Up and ran for a total of four seasons on truTV from 2011 until 2014. The show follows Ron and Amy Shirley, Bobby Brantley, and their team of repossession agents in North Carolina.

On Thursday, the Lizard Lick Towing family got the news that no one ever wants to hear — their son had been shot to death. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. When the news first broke, the company issued a post on its official Facebook page.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family. Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

‘Lizard Lick Towing’ Family Members Speak Out

It’s now been a couple of days for the Lizard Lick Towing family to process what’s happened. Harley’s dad, Ronnie, made a post on his personal Facebook page remembering his son.

“He’s at peace now — waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates,” he said. “We will be there soon Big Shur — and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son.”

Meanwhile, Harley’s sister, Lexy Shirley, made a heartbreaking Facebook post of her own.

“I can’t believe that a cowardly excuse of a human stole you from us,” Lexy’s post said. “I can’t even truly put into words how I feel; my heart is shattered, and I need one of your hugs now more than ever.”

According to the police report, there had been another incident just before the fatal shooting of Harley Shirley. At around 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a shooting along the 1600 block of Josephine Road. Not long after that, they received the call about gunshot victims in the Sheetz parking lot. The two locations are roughly three miles apart.

“It was quickly determined the two calls were directly related,” Captain Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

The shooting is still under investigation.