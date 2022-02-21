‘Lost’ Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out About Canadian Trucker Protests

In “Lost” she was an outlaw fighting alliances in pursuit of what she believed to be right. In real life, Evangeline Lilly is doing the same thing. The actress and Canadian native is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to negotiate with the group of truck protesters about COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

According to Fox News, Lilly is pleading with the Canadian leader. She asks him to hear the concerns of the truck drivers, who’ve been peacefully protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

She appears in a video, addressing Trudeau directly about the protests.

“I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and current treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates,” the actress said in the video. “They have asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens.”

“Lost” Actress Shows Support for Protesters

Further, the former “Lost” star shared that 2.3 million Canadians stand with the protesters about the country’s strict requirements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you’re so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of a group of 2.3 million protesters across the country who represent many millions more across the nation, and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate,” she said. “Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.”

Since the convoy of truck drivers began their protest, Trudeau enacted the Canadian Emergencies Act for the first time in the country’s history.

Additionally, Lilly spoke about her concerns regarding the vaccine and body autonomy.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” she captioned her post.

The actress continues:

“This is not the way,” Lilly insisted. “This is not safe.”

She adds, “This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out Against Forcing Vaccine

Lilly also shared that she doesn’t believe people should have to inject their bodies with anything they don’t want to.

Since late January, the group of truckers, known as the “Freedom Convoy” began protesting in Ottowa by blocking the roadways in order to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Organizer Tamara Lich spoke about their mission as well as the $3.5 million that truckers raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

“Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet.”

She also goes on to say:

“And now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government. And demanding that they cease all [COVD-19 vaccination] mandates against its people. It is imperative that this happens. Because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.”