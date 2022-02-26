Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for More ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan is excited to be a judge on another season of American Idol. The country star is sharing one contestant’s performance early.

In his latest tweet, Bryan introduces his fans to Tyler Allen, a singer with a tragic story. His sister and 1-year old nephew were killed after an 18 wheeler hit their family’s car. Surviving the traumatic experience, Allen’s audition is both beautiful and inspiring.

“Music is the greatest healer,” Bryan writes about the performance. “Ready hear voices like @TylerNAllen’s on this season of #AmericanIdol.”

Music is the greatest healer. Ready hear voices like @TylerNAllen’s on this season of #AmericanIdol https://t.co/idRJFXsC9u — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) February 26, 2022

The comments section is filled with supportive messages for the young talent.

“Unique singer. The loss he suffered comes out in his singing. His singing was soft, smooth and honest,” one comment reads.

“He doesn’t need to belt to get his message across. He moves people with honesty. We need to praise more singers like that,” another adds.

The video is an early release from the upcoming season of the singing competition. Its new season premieres tomorrow, February 27 on ABC. Watch Tyler Allen’s beautiful moment and get ready for even more auditions to come.

The Friendship Between ‘American Idol’ Judges

There are close bonds between the American Idol judges. In a new interview, Luke Bryan speaks highly of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Most of the time, he shows his love for his fellow judges with his own unique brand of humor.

In an interview with Good Morning America, he jokes about Katy Perry and her Las Vegas residency, in comparison to his.

“Anything Katy does, she sends stuff to create more anxiety,” he says with a smile. “She’s like ‘Wow. Big stage, be ready’,’Wow, get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas’, I’m like ‘Katy!'”

Of course, he continues talking about his friend with some kinder words.

“Me and her, even as years have gone, we have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship.”

Bryan even gushes about her partner Orlando Bloom.

“She’s really a little jealous because she believes Orlando kind of…might have a little man-crush on me. Because Orlando came to Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him. So me and Orlando, our love is strong, our love is strong.”

Watch Luke Bryan’s full interview with Good Morning America below.

How To Watch ‘American Idol’

The new season of American Idol returns to ABC tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST. Viewers can watch the singing competition on the network, as well as some streaming services. Hulu, fuboTV, and YouTube TV subscribers are able to watch new episodes as well.

Robb Mills, executive VP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, is excited that its three iconic judges are returning for another season.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC,” he says. “As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol.”