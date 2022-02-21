Luke Bryan Got the ‘Whole Crew’ Together for a Family Portrait

There’s nothing like family and country star Luke Bryan got the “whole crew” together for a classy black-and-white family portrait.

His mom, LeClaire Bryan, was on one arm and Luke’s son, Thomas “Bo” Boyer, was on the other. Lina Bryan and Tatum also rounded out the sweet-looking photo at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Over 25,000 folks liked the Instagram photo.

The Georgia native finished the first of four shows at the resort. After that stint, he’ll take a break before performing in Houston on March 7. There, the singer will be at RodeoHouston.

Lina posted another photo of the family. This one’s in color with Luke’s mom or someone else likely taking the picture.

She added, “So proud of Luke! And evidently, Bo looks 21…someone offered him a rum and coke. I almost fainted.”

Luke Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour https://outsider.com/news/country-music/luke-bryan-announces-raised-up-right-tour-riley-green-more/started on June 9 in Charleston, W.Va. The 31-stop tour wraps up on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. Parade featured the star and his family in a February story.

Momma Bryan May Need A Vegas Bodyguard

Country Now posted a quick story about how the “party” can officially start with mom there.

Last Thursday, 45-year-old Bryan posted his mom’s arrival, joking that “the eagle has landed in Vegas.”

The country star was seen with his 74-year-old mom enjoying a cigarette and a beer. The Resorts World Instagram account joked, “Vegas is ready” on her picture.

Other fans expressed their love and admiration for the star’s mom. One joked, “Give your mom that credit card so she can go shopping!! @lukebryan”

In another playful Instagram photo, Mrs. Bryan “hijacked” a security desk at the resort. She captioned it, “Better tighten up, security on duty.”

Caroline quickly responded, “I’m coming to bail your ass out….again.”

It looks like mom and wife will have lots of fun in Vegas this week. Several Luke Bryan fans expressed that they’d love to be there with the girls.

Last week, the star joked she would be coming out west for the shows.

“She’ll probably get fried catfish to the room. She’ll be smoking cigarettes in the room, so I’ll have to pay the no-smoking charges,” Luke Bryan said. She’s coming to Vegas with bells on, she’s ready to rock!”

At one point, Bryan joked that his mom was “becoming quite the celebrity.” He also added he might have to get her a bodyguard while they were in Vegas.

Bryan Teased New’ American Idol’ Season Too

Early Sunday, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan posted a quick 13-second clip of the upcoming show to his Instagram account.

Then, the country star asked, “Y’all, the new season of @AmericanIdol is gonna be AMAZING! Will you be watching on SUNDAY?”

Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie said, “you’re going to Hollywood” to a show contestant in the clip.

The quick video earned over 45,000 likes in six hours.