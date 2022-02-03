Lyssa Chapman Wishes Dad Dog the Bounty Hunter a Happy Birthday

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s “favorite child” is helping him celebrate his 69th birthday with a touching post on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to the legend himself, my dad @DogBountyHunter,” Lyssa tweeted. “Love your favorite child, Lyssa.”

Lyssa included two photos with Dog the Bounty Hunter, one with just the father-daughter duo and one with Lyssa’s youngest daughter, Madalynn Grace Galanti.

Dog the Bounty Hunter himself, created a post that acknowledged his big day.

“Today, I celebrate another year around the sun … but if I’m being honest, it feels more like I’ve lived nine lives. Big things are ahead for us this year and I can’t wait to share more details soon. Thank you all for your kind birthday wishes!” Dog the Bounty Hunter wrote.

Happy birthday to the legend himself, my dad @DogBountyHunter ❤️❤️❤️ Love your favorite child, Lyssa pic.twitter.com/XYVjrv7l8U — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) February 2, 2022

Lyssa is the ninth of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s twelve children. Her mother is “Big” Lyssa Rae Brittain, Duane’s third wife. According to The Sun, Lyssa lived with her father until the age of 10. Then she decided to live with her mother in Anderson, Alaska and didn’t have contact with him for six years. A day after her fifteenth birthday, she gave birth to her first daughter, Abbie Mae Chapman.

Previously, Lyssa worked with her father at the family bail bonds company, Da Kine Bail Bonds. Although she’s no longer a part of the Chapman business, she has become her father’s biggest advocate.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Shares Support Amid Brian Laundrie Search

Over the summer, Dog the Bounty Hunter invested his time into his own search for the fugitive and person-of-interest in the Gabby Petito case. While her father searched for Laundrie in Florida and beyond, Lyssa kept his fans updated with his developments on Twitter.

Chapman never ended up finding Laundrie, and later, the FBI and Florida officials found his remains in the Carlton Reserve. In response, Dog the Bounty Hunter received a lot of criticism for possibly raising false hopes for Gabby Petito’s family. However, all the while, Lyssa defended her father’s efforts and sang his praises.

After authorities found Laundrie’s remains, Lyssa took to Twitter and expressed how “proud” she was of her father.

“We did our best to follow up with every single one. We followed the LEADS. This is the job. It didn’t have the ending we anticipated but I’m so proud of my dad for helping,” she said.

In another tweet, she detailed the lengths her father went to in his search.

“I’m sure if Gabby’s Dad asked anyone of you for help you would have done the same thing my dad did. He used his skills, contacts, money and time to help and I appreciate all of the kind messages of support. On to the next case…,” Lyssa wrote.