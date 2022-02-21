Macy Gray’s NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Elicits Viral Reactions From Bill Murray, LeBron James

Grammy-winner Macy Gray garnered some strong reactions with her performance of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

In particular, LeBron James held back a laugh as Gray sang. Alternatively, Steph Curry stood next to James, remaining completely stoic. Elsewhere, comedian Bill Murray also appeared to be a cross between confused and in disbelief. Both reactions prompted a flurry of social media responses.

LeBron trying to stop himself from laughing 💀 pic.twitter.com/9OjVSXTNDY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 21, 2022

Similarly, Fergie’s performance at the All-Star game in 2018 drew criticism, becoming the standard for worst performances of the song. While a number of commenters compared the two performances, not all shaded Gray. One user wrote: “This Macy Gray performance of the national anthem is what Fergie thought she was going to sound like.”

Additionally, some found that her performance was just fine. People simply expected the national anthem to sound a certain way.

“These dusties laughing at Macy Gray are just showing their lack of cultüré,” tweeted Umohowet Taushi Yelayu in defense of Gray. “Macy has sang like that for years. That’s her style. While I do agree that it’s a different style for the National Anthem, which is usually belted out, my sis was on key and giving you soul & emotion!”

Either way, James’s reaction is hard not to laugh at, though Gray may not agree.

Macy Gray Suggests Its Time for a New American Flag

Earlier last year, Gray made headlines for a very different reason. In addition to performing, the musician added “op-ed writer” to her resume. Following the attempted insurrection at the capital, Gray wrote a piece in which she unpacked her shame surrounding American culture.

“President Biden, Madame Harris and members of Congress: the American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief,” said Gray. “God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate [Battle Flag], it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.”

After the initial publication, Gray also commented on the topic in an interview. She discussed how the purity of the white in the flag no longer suited the United States.

“Why do we have to celebrate a flag that now represents divisiveness and hate?” Gray explained. “The [insurrectionists] there held it up as their symbol as ‘this is what America represents.’ We’re threatening to hang the vice president and our gang sign [the Confederate Battle Flag] is the flag.”

Gray then concluded: “I shouldn’t have to salute it, I shouldn’t have to honor it, I shouldn’t have to pledge to it. All I’m saying is, let’s redesign the flag for the rest of us who aren’t a part of that tribe.”