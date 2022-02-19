‘Magnolia Table’ Star Joanna Gaines Knows How to Work Up an Appetite on Set

On Friday (February 18th), Magnolia Table star Joanna Gaines took to her Instagram to reveal how to work up an appetite while on set.

“Just working up an appetite for some good food!” Joanna Gaines declared in the post. She also revealed that a new episode of Magnolia Table is now streaming on the Magnolia app and Discovery Plus.

Magnolia Table is Joanna Gaines’ hit cooking show. Its description reads, “Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.”

Magnolia Table is now in its fifth season. In the Summer 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal, Gaines opened up about the cooking show. “When I was a little girl, I loved to pretend that I was the host of my own cooking show. While my sisters would venture outside to ride their bikes around the neighborhood or climb trees in our backyard, I kept to the kitchen. Setting up shop on our island. Pouring ingredients into small bowls while talking to a camera that didn’t exist.”

Joanna Gaines went on to admit that when she became a wife, she was “intimidated” by the thought of actually cooking full meals. That’s when she declared that the kitchen became “home base” for her.

Joanna Gaines Talks Not Being in a Studio For ‘Magnolia Table’

While revealing more details about Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines spoke about why she wasn’t interested in doing a show in a studio. “I was told early on that most cooking shows are filmed in studios where variables like lighting and sound can be controlled. Which all makes sense. But I struggled with the idea of it. I’d imagine something different a space that felt authentic. That radiated with the same warmth and familiarity of my own kitchen at home. Not only as a comfort to me.”

Joanna Gaines also shared that she believes kitchens are sacred spaces. “They hold us together; gathering us in the early morning and calling us back for the evening hours. They are the backdrop for a lifetime of nourishing and of being nourished. And the way we feel when we step into our kitchens to create something matters and is every bit as important as the meal we’re making.”

Joanna Gaines goes on to add that the show is a “dream” realized for the little girl who spent afternoons playing pretend in her mom’s kitchen. “Yet, what I’ve loved most about this experience are all the stories unfolding on the other side of the camera. People who are stepping into their own kitchens to cook along with me, finding their own place in this space. Nourishing the people they love in more ways than one.”