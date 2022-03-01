‘Magnum PI’: Domenick Lombardozzi To Reprise Role as Sebastian Nuzo in Episode 18

Sebastian Nuzo will return from the dead on “Magnum: PI” as star Domenick Lombardozzi will come back for Episode 18.

TV Line got the scoop on the episode.

Executive producer Eric Guggenheim seemed to keep fans guessing while providing as few details as possible.

“It’s a very different kind of episode and unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” Guggenheim said. “We think it’s going to be pretty special, and we’re excited for everyone to see it.”

The skinny on the 46-year-old’s Lombardozzi’s appearance seems simple enough. Nuzo makes a posthumous return to the show as Magnum’s “dearly departed BUDS bud” in the episode.

TV Line said authorities connected Nuzo to a murder from four years earlier, and the ohana worked to prove his innocence. Magnum works to preserve his friend’s honor, looking to redeem himself from not saving Nuzo’s life.

‘Magnum: PI’ Actor Keeping Busy After Departing Show

While Domenick Lombardozzi may have died on “Magnum: PI,” the star is very much alive in real life, working hard as an actor these days.

Last month, he appeared in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as Mr. Bartosiewicz.

He will appear in “We Own The City” in April. The six-episode HBO series looks into the 2015 Baltimore riots over a Black man’s death while in police custody. Lombardozzi will play Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police president Stephen Brady.

Lombardozzi’s got a few upcoming movies this year with some big stars coming out soon. According to IMDb, he’s got three films on the way. Reptile will feature Lombardozzi, Benicio Del Toro, Frances Fisher, and Alicia Silverstone. He’s also in Armaggedon Time with Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins. Finally, the actor shows off his voice in an animated kid’s movie called Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. Lombardozzi will star with Jennifer Coolidge, Snoop Dogg, Whoopi Goldberg, Luis Guzman, Howie Mandel, and Kenan Thompson.

The star’s got a couple of Screen Actor’s Guild award nominations from his time on the HBO show Boardwalk Empire. He was part of the show’s Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series nominations from 2014 and 2015.

Lombardozzi To Be On ‘Wire’ Podcast

According to the Tennessee Tribune, the “Magnum: PI” guest star will appear on former “The Wire” co-star Chad L. Coleman’s podcast.

The “Humble Hollywood with Chad” features Coleman, who also stars as ‘Klyden’ in Seth MacFarlane’s FOX comedy “The Orville.” Other stars slated to appear on the podcast are McFarlane, Anthony Mackie (“Black Panther”), Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”), and Phil Collen (Def Leppard). A couple of “The Walking Dead” stars, Michael Cudlitz and Scott Gimple, are also scheduled for the podcast.