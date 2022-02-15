Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson’s Work Outs Are Too Extreme for One Hollywood Star

It’s obvious that Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson love the gym and stick to a strict workout regimen. However, their workout routines are simply too much for fellow actor Kevin Hart. Many know the actor and stand-up comedian for his niche sense of humor, shorter-than-average height, and for being fit.

It’s clear that Hart keeps up with the gym. However, the 42-year-old says that he doesn’t go for working out with his super jacked Hollywood friends. He still considers actors like Johnson and Wahlberg his good friends, but keeps his gains separate from that of his buddies.

In an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Hart revealed exactly why he avoids working out with Johnson and Wahlberg. It turns out that his choice has nothing to do with their actual friendship. Instead, it stems from preserving his physical safety. “What I found is that when I get to work with people that are really dedicated to the gym, we don’t work out, we don’t even want to,” Hart revealed.

Kevin Hart Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With His Friends

“I don’t want to be in your space, I don’t need you in mine. I love that you go at it, but we’re on two different wavelengths of time and schedule. Although Mark’s an early riser… But we never mention it, and then he’ll throw the occasional like, ‘Hey Kev, maybe we should work out.’ And I’m very honest, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ Mark’s like, ‘We should get one in.’ I was like, ‘No we don’t. I think our relationship is great, and I don’t want you to go in there, and we try to impress each other and hurt ourselves.’”

He continued, “That’s how it happens. He’s lifting a certain weight then I try to do the same thing. Next thing you know, I throw my back out. I don’t need to be around that. I like to be by myself and with my one trainer that I can yell back at from time to time.”

It makes sense that Hart would save the yelling for someone who is trained to push him, rather than at his friend who’s twice his size. While Hart enjoys being challenged in his workouts, he likes to keep those challenges healthy.

Dwayne Johnson is Too Much For This Actor

His veto to work out invitations doesn’t just apply to his “Me Time” co-star Mark Wahlberg. Hart revealed that his friend Dwayne Johnson usually gets a “no” as well.

“That’s why I don’t work out with Dwayne, either, I don’t want to go in there and lift all that mess, all that stupid stuff that he got in there,” Hart told Degeneres. “Who wants to do all that stuff? … Do what you do, and I do what I do.”

It sounds like Hart would rather tease his friends instead. Hart certainly knows his limits, especially after recovering from a serious car accident a few years ago. While we may not see the comedian in the gym with Wahlberg or Johnson anytime soon, we can’t wait to see them on the big screen.