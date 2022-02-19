Mark Wahlberg Calls Upcoming ‘Father Stu’ the ‘Most Important Movie’ He’s Done

Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is excited for the release of his latest film, Father Stu, on Good Friday of this year, April 15. He said the film, which he also produced, details the true story of a man looking for redemption as he transitions from fighter to Father.

Wahlberg says playing Fr. Stuart Long was the most important role he had ever portrayed in his multi-decade, A-list career.

“That’s the most important movie I’ve ever done, and it’s the best movie I’ve ever been a part of,” Wahlberg said while comparing the film to all the work he has coming up in the pipeline.

The role required a massive body transformation

Wahlberg cared about the part so much that he gained 30 pounds in order to better portray the character. Known for his strict physical fitness and military-like daily regiment, Wahlberg’s foray into body transformation is nothing new for the actor; but rarely, if ever, does he get out of shape for a role.

“I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape,” the former Calvin Klein model admitted in an interview for Australian television. “I put on 30 pounds … that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger.”

Not only did he bulk up significantly for the role, but he had to pack on the pounds in a strict timeframe in order to adhere to shoot schedules. Entertainers are historically known for crash diets and insane exercise regiments under the supervision of professionals before a role. Not often do they get to “crash” in the opposite direction, and the strict six-week timeframes aren’t as fun as they may seem.

“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories,” Wahlberg said. “Even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal to have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”

How did the actor lose the weight?

Wahlberg, 50, lost the excess weight thanks to an extreme daily routine that includes a 2:30 AM wake-up call and a 7:30 PM bedtime. In between, the actor finishes a workout, plays golf, reads, and prays daily, all before many people even wake up and begin their day. He then begins working on his upcoming scripts, takes meetings, and conducts interviews.

“Tomorrow I’m getting up 2:30, in the gym 3:30, finish about 5:30, go to work 7:30,” Wahlberg said of his morning routine, noting that he makes time for “a lot of prayer” in between.

As for his eating schedule, Wahlberg said that the timing of his meals is based on when he ate the night before. “Then I’m finishing work. I probably won’t eat a meal until — last meal today [was] 6, so tomorrow probably noontime.”

It’s a daily grind that works for him and his lifestyle, and it clearly helps him stay sharp and productive despite the fame, fortune, and ascending age.