Mark Wahlberg Celebrates One Student’s Hardwork and Achievements

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a special high school senior’s hard work in his latest Instagram video. This student is going to Stanford!

Mark Wahlberg enjoys celebrating the achievements of the next generation. In his latest Instagram post, the businessman is congratulating Sammy Mohammed, a high-school senior, on his accomplishments.

Based out of Anaheim, Mohammed is one of this year’s Earl Woods Scholars. The program is a part of the TGR Foundation, a Tiger Woods’ charity. As an Earl Woods Scholar, Mohammed will receive financial assistance for college, as well as mentoring support, internship opportunities, and development workshops. This bright young student will attend Stanford University in the fall.

In his latest video, Mark Wahlberg congratulates Mohammed’s hard work. Standing in front of a sign in his honor, the actor gives the student a virtual pat on the back.

“Quick shout out and congratulations to Sammy Mohammed, an Earl Woods Scholar,” Wahlberg says. “Amazing, God bless you, congratulations. Aspire to be better, bro.”

Keep up the great work, Sammy! We are rooting for you here at Outsider. For more information on the TGR Foundation, go here.

Mark Wahlberg’s New Film

Mark Wahlberg is back on the big screen in the 2022 film Uncharted. Starring alongside Tom Holland and Sophia Ali, the movie follows its characters on a dangerous $5 billion treasure hunt. The clues may lead Tom Holland’s character to finding his “long-lost brother.”

Wahlberg plays “Sully” Sullivan, who recruits Nate (Tom Holland’s character) for the big adventure. Teaching Nate the ropes, Sullivan offers him 10% of the treasure if they find it: “and that’s me being generous,” he says.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film had a $120 million budget. The action flick exclusively hits theaters on February 18. Watch the trailer below.

Based on a Playstation video game, gamers are wondering how the movie will compare.

“I really hope this movie does well. As someone who is a massive fan of the games I have always thought the story would have been great for a movie adaptation,” one comment reads.

“With Uncharted being my favorite video game series of all time, I really, really hope they can pull this off. I would love for this to be an actual good Uncharted movie,” another user says.

Alongside his various other projects, Mark Wahlberg is promoting the film with excitement. Earlier this month, he shared with fans the surreal movie poster.

“Fortune favors the bold. @unchartedmovie is exclusively in movie theaters February 18,” he writes.

Will you go to theaters to watch the actor’s latest flick? Let us know, and we’ll update you when reviews are in.