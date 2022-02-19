Mark Wahlberg Explains How He Packed on 30 Pounds for New Movie Role

Wolfing down cheeseburgers and milkshakes as part of your job sounds great. Mark Wahlberg did it, and he said it’s miserable. The usually athletic A-lister had to put down the dumbbells and pick up the doughnuts to pack on 30 pounds in less than a month for his new movie Father Stu. And that meant gorging himself until he was sick nearly every day during the shoot.

Mark Wahlberg broke the internet a few years ago when he detailed his daily routine. It starts at 2:30 in the morning and features a nearly three-hour workout, a round of golf, a second workout after lunch, and a 7:30 p.m. bedtime. But that had to change when he started filming Stu last year. His new routine was more about eating, sleeping, and feeling terrible.

“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories,” Wahlberg said last year. “Even when you’re full. I would wake up after a meal to have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”

Mark Wahlberg has had to change his weight for a role before but nothing this drastic. Neither is particularly fun, but he prefers to lose weight than gain it. But he toughed it out because he believes in the movie wholeheartedly.

Father Stu is a passion project for Wahlberg. He’s worked on it for six years to assemble the team he wanted. The Boogie Nights star believed in it so much that he partially financed the film. The small budget is why he had to put the weight on so fast.

“I knew I was on a ticking clock on my own dime, and you get things done pretty quickly when that’s the case,” he said.

Mark Wahlberg Wanted to Inspire Others to Find Their Faith

In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Mark Wahlberg said the movie has a message everyone needs to hear.

Wahlberg is open about his faith. He’s a practicing Catholic, but he’s never proselytized before. But Father Stu is different. He hopes it will lead others to find their faith.

“It was more important to tell the story and get the story out there and encourage other people to find their own faith and their own purpose in life and bring lapsed Catholics back to church,” he said. “It felt like it was a story and a message that everybody needed to hear. … Do I always try to find some sort of personal connection to a role? Absolutely. I need to identify with it in some way. Is this something that I identify with more than anything else? Absolutely. Is this my mission to now continue to do Stu’s work and take on that responsibility? Yes.”

Father Stu releases to theaters on Good Friday.