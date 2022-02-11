Mark Wahlberg Finds Religion in New ‘Father Stu’ Trailer

Mark Wahlberg turns in his boxing gloves for a clergy collar in the new trailer for his movie Father Stu. The true-life tale follows Stuart Long, a former boxer and football player turned priest who kept his faith after doctors diagnosed him with fatal degenerative disease.

Mark Wahlberg began work on Father Stu six years ago but didn’t feel it was ready until recently. He didn’t know the man, but he learned of his story during a dinner with two Catholic priests. Whalberg said he felt a kinship with Father Stu and realized he could use Long’s story to do good, he told Raymond Arroyo.

Stuart Long was a rough-and-tumble kid who loved sports. He played football at Carroll College and was a Golden Gloves boxer after that. But after giving up sports, he turned to acting and a string of odd jobs to make ends meet, a biography about him said. A chance meeting with a beautiful woman kick-started a long chain of events that led him to the pulpit. He became a priest in 2007 and brought his tough history with him to a small church in Montana. Doctors diagnosed him with a rare degenerative muscle disease, but he continued to preach grace and care until he died in 2014.

His story inspired Wahlberg, he said, and he knew that night he had to turn it into a movie.

“It felt like it was a story and a message that everybody needed to hear,” Wahlberg told Arroyo. “If we get one other person, if we plant one more seed. … and even if it takes him 50 years to get there to impact somebody else, we’re doing our job.”

Mel Gibson plays Stu’s dad Bill Long and Jacki Weaver plays his mom in the movie.

Father Stu releases to theaters on April 15, which is Good Friday.

Becoming Father Stu Wasn’t Easy for Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg committed to the role. The fitness fanatic got into shape to play the young Stuart Long, the boxer, the football star, and had to add on nearly 50 pounds to portray him in his later years. Photos of Wahlberg at his heaviest circulated in the media because he looked unrecognizable.

Aside from the weight gain, Mark Wahlberg said he struggled to keep his emotions in check during filming. Father Stu’s condition, inclusion body myositis, reminded Wahlberg of his dad’s cancer. His mother, Alma, also died during filming last year. Wahlberg said used those tragedies in his personal life in his character work.

The movie was a big change for Wahlberg. The former Bostonian bad boy is a devout Christian, but he kept his view private before. He is openly proselytizing in Father Stu.

“It was more important to tell the story and get the story out there and encourage other people to find their own faith and their own purpose in life and bring lapsed Catholics back to church,” he told Arroyo. “It felt like it was a story and a message that everybody needed to hear. … Do I always try to find some sort of personal connection to a role? Absolutely. I need to identify with it in some way. Is this something that I identify with more than anything else? Absolutely. Is this my mission to now continue to do Stu’s work and take on that responsibility? Yes.”