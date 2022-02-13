Mark Wahlberg Has ‘Friendly Competition’ in Hilarious Teaser for ‘Uncharted’ Movie

If you like Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, or video games, chances are you’re excited about the upcoming Uncharted movie. It seems the actors themselves share our enthusiasm, as they engage in a little “friendly competition” with one another in a hilarious new promo for the film.

As we’re treated to clips from the new movie, the two movie stars fight with one another to tell us what to expect. Wahlberg in particular seems intent on sharing, much to Holland’s dismay. Wahlberg shared the clip on Twitter and as it lasts only a minute, it will make you wish it were much longer.

Nothing is off-limits for Wahlberg and Holland, including some jabs about height. “Oh, my back,” Tom Holland said at the end. “That’s what happens when you stand on your tippy toes that long,” Walhberg replied, much to the amusement of them both. Though Walhberg seems to edge Holland out when talking about the movie, at least the latter usually wins at golf.

The actors aren’t kidding when they say the movie will feature exotic villas and incredible action sequences. In the small glimpses we see of the movie, it looks jam-packed enough to live up to its video game origins.

For those who haven’t played the games, Uncharted follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who scours the globe to uncover historical mysteries. The series received universal acclaim and shipped more than 41 million units. On top of that, it stands as a signature series for the PlayStation brand and has been around since 2007.

As the tweet reads, if you’re interested, you can visit the official website for tickets. With it debuting on February 18, it’s finally less than a week away.

A Car Hit Tom Holland 17 Times When Performing One ‘Uncharted’ Stunt

The Uncharted games are jam-packed with death-defying action and thrilling sequences. The movie seems to be no different and in a recent interview, Tom Holland disclosed a car hit him 17 times for one stunt alone.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in early February, Holland fielded questions about Spider-Man and his latest Uncharted role. Rounding out the interview, the outlet asks what Holland will tell his family first about filming the movie. Hilariously, he mentions a stunt where he got hit by a car. Not just once though, quite a few times.

“The day I got hit by the car was pretty impressive,” Holland responded. “That was a lot of fun. It was very painful, but very rewarding. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.’ And people are like, ‘Wait, what?’ So for me, that was a very proud moment, and I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s really, really cool and that would have to be one of the highlights.”