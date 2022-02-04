Mark Wahlberg Is ‘Happy’ Tom Brady Can Enjoy His Retirement

Boston native Mark Wahlberg is very happy for his longtime friend, Tom Brady. Brady announced on Tuesday that he was retiring from the NFL.

It’s been a long time coming for Tom Brady. However, he has officially announced that his time as an NFL quarterback is coming to a close. Brady will be walking away from the game holding practically every single passing record in existence. Not only that, he will be leaving behind a legacy of greatness. That legacy is something that Mark Wahlberg and other New Englanders take very seriously.

Marky Mark sat down with People (the TV Show!) on Wednesday to talk about Brady’s retirement announcement. The first thing he had to say is that he was, “Very happy for him.”

Brady, of course, is a California native. He played his college football at the University of Michigan before being drafted by the New England Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Pats, leading them to an astounding six Super Bowl wins. He then took his talents down to Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers as well.

Wahlberg may be a Pats fan, but he also respects what Brady did for the Bucs.

“I think he’s done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa,” Wahlberg said. “It’s nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life. And many, many great things to come from him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t go conquer the world and become the GOAT at something else.”

Mark Wahlberg Will Reach Out to Tom Brady Soon

There’s no questioning the friendship that Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady share. But let’s be honest for a second, both of these men lead very busy lives.

Wahlberg says he hasn’t reached out to the future Hall of Famer just yet, but he plans to in the near future.

“I haven’t reached out to him yet,” Wahlberg admitted. “I don’t want to bother him. He’s a busy dude. “he’s got a lot going on, probably lots to do with the family, but you know, at the right time, I’ll reach out to him.”

There may have been some friction between Brady and New England at the end of his career. But when it’s all said and done, Wahlberg believes that Tom Brady will always be a Patriot.

“He’ll always be a Patriot. I don’t think one season, one championship, or two seasons in Tampa is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he’ll always be a Patriot.”